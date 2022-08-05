These sexy “Bullet Train” stars have us ready to ride the rails

Star-studded action flick Bullet Train hit theaters today, and naturally, we’re going to be watching for the plot. With stunning visuals, a thriller of a plot, and an absolutely stacked cast, it’s sure to be a good time.
Among that stacked cast are some of Hollywood’s hunkiest heartthrobs who we can’t wait to see on the rails (or getting railed, whatever). In honor of their blockbuster release, let’s take a scenic trip through the thirst traps of some of Bullet Train‘s finest!
Get all aboard this train:
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny had me on a chokehold when he posted this thirst trap pic.twitter.com/yuzOcm6h53
Bad Bunny via Instagram. 📸 pic.twitter.com/4Zl1aePmEU
Bad Bunny bulge 🍆 pic.twitter.com/Md8xHBsdCz
Brad Pitt
Shirtless Brad Pitt tl cleanse for his birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/6MTncda2zy
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Aaron Taylor-Johnson ripped body 🤤 pic.twitter.com/4f6sJ7wXDL
— Male Central (@TheMale_Central) May 22, 2022
Hiroyuki Sanada
everybody else is seeing Bullet Train for Brad Pitt when Hiroyuki Sanada is right there pic.twitter.com/rPrFeydeOL
Logan Lerman
Logan Lerman’s shirtless body is traumatic 😭 pic.twitter.com/YqxMqZ9sfc
logan lerman i am free friday night, logan lerman if you’re free friday night, i am free friday night, night of friday i am free pic.twitter.com/ZjbyJE5c0p
— wynter 🏹 (@jupitersIover) August 30, 2020
Make sure to book your ticket to ride!
If this all wasn’t enough to convince you to reserve your seat, maybe the trailer can do the trick:
2 Comments
bachy
ATJ all the way.
SDR94103
Brad Pitt wins again.