These sexy “Bullet Train” stars have us ready to ride the rails

Star-studded action flick Bullet Train hit theaters today, and naturally, we’re going to be watching for the plot. With stunning visuals, a thriller of a plot, and an absolutely stacked cast, it’s sure to be a good time.

Related: Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey set to play lovers in upcoming series of our dreams

Among that stacked cast are some of Hollywood’s hunkiest heartthrobs who we can’t wait to see on the rails (or getting railed, whatever). In honor of their blockbuster release, let’s take a scenic trip through the thirst traps of some of Bullet Train‘s finest!

Get all aboard this train:

Bad Bunny had me on a chokehold when he posted this thirst trap pic.twitter.com/yuzOcm6h53 — juelzito (@jrxdcruz) December 29, 2021

Bad Bunny bulge 🍆 pic.twitter.com/Md8xHBsdCz — Famous Bulges (@TheFamousBulges) April 17, 2021

Brad Pitt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Pitt (@bradpittofflcial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Pitt (@bradpittofflcial)

Shirtless Brad Pitt tl cleanse for his birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/6MTncda2zy — Gaspar Joé (@fs0ciety01) December 18, 2020

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson ripped body 🤤 pic.twitter.com/4f6sJ7wXDL — Male Central (@TheMale_Central) May 22, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Taylor Johnson (@aarontaylorjohnsonmyman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Taylor-Johnson Fans (@aarontaylorjohnsonfan)

Hiroyuki Sanada

everybody else is seeing Bullet Train for Brad Pitt when Hiroyuki Sanada is right there pic.twitter.com/rPrFeydeOL — robyn farah (@spacekidrobyn) August 2, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiroyuki Sanada Fans (@sanadasan_fans)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiroyuki Sanada Fans (@sanadasan_fans)

Logan Lerman

Logan Lerman’s shirtless body is traumatic 😭 pic.twitter.com/YqxMqZ9sfc — Logandra Feels (@LogandraFeels) September 20, 2015

logan lerman i am free friday night, logan lerman if you’re free friday night, i am free friday night, night of friday i am free pic.twitter.com/ZjbyJE5c0p — wynter 🏹 (@jupitersIover) August 30, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by logan lerman daily ♡ (@lermandaily)

Make sure to book your ticket to ride!

If this all wasn’t enough to convince you to reserve your seat, maybe the trailer can do the trick: