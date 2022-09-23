marroned at sea

Adam Levine’s sexting problem is not going away, and the memes are brutal

By · 12 comments

No, Maroon 5 hasn’t put out any new music, but frontman Adam Levine is definitely trending.

The musician has landed himself in an off-key controversy after his DMs started to leak this week. In the messages, Levine, who has been married to model Behati Prinsloo since 2014, gets more-than-flirty with other women.

Related: Multiple leaks suggest one of the world’s biggest gay icons will soon make her video game debut

Instagram model Sumner Stroh kicked off the accusations by saying she’d had an affair with Levine when she was “young” and “naïve.” In a TikTok video, Stroh shared snippets of their conversations, which began when Levine reached out to ask her if he could name his new baby “Sumner”:

@sumnerstroh

embarrassed I was involved w a man with this utter lack of remorse and respect. #greenscreen

? original sound – Sumner Stroh

Levine responded with a statement on Instagram denying the affair took place, but admitting that he “crossed a line.”

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” he wrote. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.

“In certain instances it became inappropriate.

Related: You can’t un-see this antigay politician’s leaked pic and sexts

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.

“I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

One Twitter user offered this revision to the text:

But the damage control couldn’t stop the story, and soon two other woman — comedian Maryka and Instagram model Alyson Rose — shared messages they also claim they had with Levine.

In an Instagram story that’s since gone viral, Maryka alleges Levine messaged her, “Holy f*ck. Holy f*cking f*ck. That body of yours is absurd.”

Related: Mexican actor Polo Morín opens up about being outed, blackmailed, and having his nudes leaked

The clip was reshared:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dana Omari, RDN (@igfamousbydana)

Then the memes started flooding in:

Pennsylvania lieutenant governor John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for the US Senate against Republican Dr. Oz, even got in on the action:

Related: Audio of anti-LGBTQ lawmaker’s speech at gay son’s wedding leaks and the tweets are brutal

But of course, the gays delivered for the win: