Abercrombie & Fitch’s ex-CEO accused of exploiting male models at sex parties in bombshell investigation

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Last year, a Netflix documentary called White Hot detailed the rise and fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (A&F), the popular fast fashion brand that became mired in claims of racism and sexual harassment, all pointing back to its former CEO, Michael Jeffries.

Now, the BBC reports that a number of men have come forward to accuse Jeffries and his partner Matthew Smith of sexual exploitation and abuse at parties they hosted between 2009 and 2015, meaning this story is far from over.

In the network’s investigative documentary series, Panorama, a new episode titled “The Abercrombie Guys: The Dark Side Of Cool” delves into the allegations made against Jeffries and Smith, speaking with men who say they were recruited to take part in so-called “sex events” where they were taken advantage of, uncovering a “highly organized network of abuse.”

Once one of America’s highest paid CEOs, Jeffries ran A&F for over two decades (he stepped down in ’14), turning it into a multi-billion-dollar retailer known for its preppy clothing and highly sexualized (and homoerotic) branding.

According to the BBC report, it was during this time that the mogul and his partner allegedly worked with a middleman who would recruit young men to attend parties at their New York residence and hotels around the globe where they were exploited for sex.

Michael Jeffries leaving an A&F store in Paris, 2012 | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The victims describe the middleman as someone who “had a missing nose covered with a snakeskin patch,” whom the BBC identified as James Jacobson.

Jacobson denies any wrongdoing, stating that these men went into these events and parties “with their eyes wide open.” However, as the investigation details, many of the men claim they were intentionally misled.

“Half the men who told the BBC about their recruitment alleged they had been initially misled about the nature of the events or not told sex was involved,” writes correspondent Rianna Croxford. “Others said they understood the events would be sexual, but not exactly what was expected of them. All were paid.”

“Several told the BBC the middleman or other recruiters raised the possibility of modeling opportunities with A&F,” the report continues. “All except one said they felt harmed by the experience.”

Elsewhere in the report, a number of these men—including popular model/TikToker/life coach Barrett Pall—share their specific lived experiences, referencing coercion, deliberate obfuscation, and being pressured into various sexual acts, all pointing to a “well-oiled machine” operating behind these sex events.

“This experience, I think it broke me,” Pall shares. “I think that this stole any ounce of innocence that I had left. It mentally messed me up. But with the language I now have today, I can sit here and tell you that I was taken advantage of.”

Two former U.S. prosecutors have reviewed the evidence laid out in the BBC’s extensive fact-checking and research, and have called for an investigation into whether or not sex trafficking charges could be brought against Jeffries, Smith, and their associates.

A representative for A&F tells the BBC the company is “appalled and disgusted” by the former CEO’s alleged behavior, underlining the fact that new leadership “has transformed the company into the values-driven organization we are today” with “zero tolerance for abuse, harassment or discrimination of any kind.”

As of publishing, Jeffries and Smith have not responded to requests for comment.