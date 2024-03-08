Actor BD Wong & creative director Richert Schnorr are each other’s leading men

Five years on from when they married, husbands BD Wong and Richert Schnorr appear as much in love as ever. Schnorr, 40, in particular, frequently posts photos of him and Wong on their travels around the world or enjoying a shared passion: the theater.

Wong, 63, was born Bradley Darryl Wong in San Franciso. He abbreviated his name when he took up acting. Wong first made a name for himself in his 20s. He won a clutch of awards, including a Tony for his role in the hit show, M. Butterfly.

In movies, he played the memorable role of geneticist Dr Henry Wu in Jurassic Park (a role he reprised in 2015’s Jurassic World, 2017’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and 2022’s Jurassic World; Dominion). He was award-nominated for TV’s Mr Robot and had a reprising role in Law & Order: SVU, among many other gigs.

Wong was in a long-term relationship with talent agent Richie Jackson from 1988 to 2004. The two men had twin boys via surrogacy in 2000. However, one of the infants, Boaz Dov, died within hours of being born. The other, Jackson Foo Wong, survived.

Wong wrote about his experience of becoming a parent in the 2003 memoir, Following Foo: The Electronic Adventures of the Chestnut Man. He and Jackson split in 2004 but continued to co-parent their son. Jackson also came out as gay when he was 15.

Meeting and marrying

In 2010, Wong met Schnorr at a mixer for singles, organized by an online dating site, in New York.

The two married in a Jewish ceremony in October 2018 at Giando on the Water in Brooklyn. The New York Times listed Schnorr’s occupation at the time as director of digital media for the New York Public Library. He now works as a creative director and content producer.

On Instagram, Schnorr later said of their marriage, “It really kinda is the happiest day of your life. Thanks to my family and friends for the love and words and support and dance moves. Thanks to @wongbd for loving me.”

Ana Matronic of the Scissor Sisters performed DJ duties and The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle performed. A four-tier wedding cake was topped with a unicorn.

Besides acting, Wong is also a director and writer. Schnorr has been there to support him every step of the way in recent years.

Check out some more images of their life together below. Oh, and a pic of Schnorr showing off his unicorn tattoo which prompted an excited “omg I love him!” reply from his doting husband.