Actor Luke Evans slams critics accusing him of hiding sexuality: “I’ve never been ashamed”

–Actor Luke Evans , striking back against critics who have accused him of hiding his sexuality. In an interview with Attitude , Evans opens up about leaving home as a teenager, and the reasons for keeping his personal life private.

“What was strange was that when people did find out that I was gay, there was a lot of articles and stuff written saying that I was hiding it, and I wasn’t. I just wanted to get online and I wanted to pick up the phone and say, ‘Do you realize I left home at 16 because I was gay?’ I went into the world as a kid, because I had to. I am proud and happy, and I’ve lived a very big life that I’m super happy with. And I’ve never been ashamed. And now all of a sudden I was being treated in this way and it was a scary moment because I was, like, oh God, this is horrible. This is not true. None of this is true.”