Actress & comedian Dani Fernandez reveals which iconic actresses helped her realize she isn’t straight

The latest installment of Queerty: The Podcast, our weekly breakdown of the biggest headlines of queer news and pop culture, is here and oh so queer.

This week, host Gabe González talks about gay news including a surprising group telling the Vatican to stick it, which awards ceremony is pulling the plug next year, and the Queen finally denouncing conversion therapy in the UK.

Plus, writer and actress Dani Fernandez is joining the conversation to talk about playing herself in a Disney animated film and who the iconic actresses are that made her realize that she isn’t straight.

