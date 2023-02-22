Adam Lambert reflects on being part of the wave of queer artists who helped change the music industry
By Editors
Read all about this and more in our exclusive profile on Adam Lambert—discussing his new cover album High Drama, his dramatic acting debut, his American Idol legacy, and so much more—coming Friday, February 24 to Queerty.
EXCLUSIVE: Adam Lambert elaborates on THAT comment about the rumored George Michael biopic
“There’s just been so many doors close to our community for so long,” Lambert tells Queerty. “You’ve got to start somewhere.”
6 Comments
LumpyPillows
It’s one thing to come out after your famous/successful. It’s far more brave to be gay from the start. Always like Adam. Should have won his season. I blame that on homophobia.
ShiningSex
Yes most people voting on those stupid shows are probably homophobic, but his music is just awful. He’s not a pioneer at all. Many other 70s, 80s, 90s who came FIRST before this queen.
judysdad
He’s always made me a little sick. He really puts the queer in “queer”.
abfab
LOL Didn’t she come from American Idol which is another show I never watched. Awfulness.
And nobody, esp her, should have tried to be Freddie. Awful. I can’t and won’t even try to watch or listen to that newer Queen. And yes, I can know absolutley that he sucks even tho I’ve never sat down with it.
RIP QUEEN MERCURY
dbmcvey
Wow. Judy probably hates you.
Neoprene
All of human history goes back to about 2010 for Queerty.