Billie who? Taylor what? The “although enjoyment” woman is taking over TikTok one pop girlie at a time

Not every musician can cover a song and eclipse the original… but not every musician is viral TikTok star Queenzziel0cthevoice.

If you’ve spent ANY time on the time-sucking app in the past week, you’ve likely seen her rainbow colored hair and big eyelashes… and heard her take on Billie Eilish’s Barbie track “What Was I Made For?”

I literally can’t hear “what was I made for” the same after queenzziel0cthevoice sang it lmao I thought it was gonna be a couple days but nah it’s rent free in my head for awhile pic.twitter.com/dbyqsFeOIG — randizzle (@Randi_101) August 17, 2023

In a video duetting singer-songwriter Emma White, Queenzziel0cthevoice (who has 513K followers) went off script with her spin on Eilish’s lyrics, improvising her own tone and rhythm –– and turning “all the enjoyment” into “although enjoymint.”

And the pain in her voice when she sang, “I’m sad again / Don’t tell my boyfreeeeeend”? Incredible.

The internet quickly became hooked on her winking but earnest performance (and found themselves unable to hear the original the same way). In no time at all, the original video surpassed 10.2 million views and wormed its way into meme culture amongst the chronically online.

Don’t quite get it yet? Watch below.

After her original video gained traction, Queenzziel0cthevoice wanted to keep her fans (who left comments like “THIS IS A SLAYYYYYYY” and “no crumbs were left fr”) happy… so she recorded approximately 40 more covers of the exact same song. It didn’t take long for her followers to join in. Now, #althoughenjoyment has received more than 42.9 million views. As is the beauty of the internet!

Someone even compiled all of her performances for this heartbreaking (and hilarious) choral arrangement:

It should come as no surprise that the gays (as a community with a penchant for camp, makeup, and soulful singing) have rallied behind Queenzziel0cthevoice, who is a singer, songwriter, comedian, actress, and activist, according to her profile.

And with her colorful makeup, hair, and lipstick, it should also come as no surprise that the Georgia resident (whose real name is Teresa Smith) is a LGBTQ+ ally.

Before she was adding her own stylings to pop songs on TikTok, she was the magical voice behind one of the funniest videos to resurface every Pride Month.

“My name is Danielle and I’m gay,” a woman says in the clip, to which Queenzziel0cthevoice responds in song: “Be who you are for your pride / Don’t hide.” Honestly, we WISH more allies would walk around singing our praises!

be who you are for your pride pic.twitter.com/vxesfdbujs — material girl media CLOSED (@gworlmedia) June 1, 2023

Queenzziel0cthevoice even reprised the anthem for Pride Month this year, singing her heart out in the entrance of a Walmart. Queen things.

If that wasn’t enough to sell you on her bold brand, you can check her music out on Spotify, featuring a handful of audacious tunes like “Imma Fat B*tch I Love Me” and “Deep Throat.”

We don’t know where Smith goes from here (Eilish has yet to respond, though it’s hard to imagine she hasn’t caught wind of the trend), but one thing’s for certain: she’s going to keep making her own kind of music. And we are going to be entertained!

queenzziel0cthevoice you will always be famous — jonabot (@johnabbottt) August 15, 2023

Check out some of her most iconique renditions of our fave gay bops below.