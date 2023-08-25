Omar is ice cold, Miley looks back & Conan Gray surrenders: Your weekly bop roundup

Listen, we know this Friday was stacked with some major music releases, but let’s not count out the queers!

This week, the queer music scene is chock full of some excellent drops, although, it may seem like we’re entering our sad girl autumn era a little TOO early, as these releases are mostly all introspective ballads that tackle themes like heartbreak, rejection, or both. And like, literally same, I mean, isn’t that just our normal everyday experience as queer people? Oh, to yearn..

Anyway, have some tissues handy, and let’s take a gander at this week’s edition of “bop after bop”….

“Used To Be Young” by Miley Cyrus

Nostalgia currently rules the entertainment industry, and Miley is riding that wave with her new single “Used To Be Young”. True to its name, the song is an emotional, tear-jerking look back on Miley’s decade-spanning career, with lyrics that cut deep for anyone who has gone through their 20s feeling as misunderstood as Cyrus has. “Turns out open bars / Lead to broken hearts / And going way too far/ I know I used to be crazy / I know I used to be fun / You say I used to be wild / I say I used to be young” This ballad speaks for itself, and the accompanying video that features a teary-eyed Miley wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt hammers it home.

“Ice Slippin” by Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo chips away at our hearts with his new ballad “Ice Slippin’,” a frigid reflection inspired by his experience of coming out to his family. Co-produced alongside Teo Halm, the track delves into themes of facing cold judgment, coupled with Omar’s dreamy, longing vocals and a chilling piano rift throughout. The song serves as the lead single from Apollo’s upcoming EP Live For Me, out October 6th, and proves to fans just how well-rounded Omar is as an artist.

“Winner” by Conan Gray

Conan Gray is ready to surrender with his heart-wrenching new track, “Winner”. The song unfolds against a backdrop of melancholic piano, gradually building with powerful, emotive vocals, Queen-esque guitar lines, and resounding drums. With the soul-baring lyrics, “There’s no one who ever has done better / At making me feel worse / Now you really are the winner”, Conan admits defeat and parades in pain. Collaborating with Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin, Gray has crafted a raw and impressive ballad to add to his catalog, igniting even more excitement for the singer-songwriter’s upcoming album.

“Dying Star” by Ashnikko (feat. Ethel Cain)

Ashnikko joins forces with Ethel Cain for the intricate narrative arc of their debut album WEEDKILLER with “Dying Star”. Placing the song at the album’s end, this ballad serves as a glimmer of optimism amidst the turbulent journey of the album’s overarching concept, inspired by a short story Ashnikko penned about AI robots obliterating a fae forest. Paired with Cain’s signature haunting vocals, the album is christened with an emotive and evocative end by these two prolific queer artists.

“lied to your therapist” by Miki Ratsula (feat. OSTON)

Miki Ratsula teams up with OSTON to call out their toxic former team members on “lied to your therapist”, a blend of scoffing, blunt lyricism, twinkling vocal sensibilities, and powerful, punchy production. Ratsula, an acclaimed trans and nonbinary artist, has been making a name for themselves in the queer music scene by using their music as a platform for inclusivity and unfiltered self-expression. Their forthcoming album i’ll be fine if i want to, set to drop on October 6th, promises to continue this, paired with a a dynamic blend of indie rock and bedroom pop.

“Earthquake” by Magnus Riise

Indie queer artist Magnus Riise has unleashed his latest single “Earthquake” alongside a steamy, mesmerizing music video starring Barrett Foa. Through beautiful underwater sequences and intimate choreography, the video portrays a gay couple that looks like they’ve got it all, but the story quickly descends into a toxic, yet intoxicating push-and-pull that lives right below the surface. Not only does the video capture this journey, but the song’s bold lyricism perfectly matches the complexities of the queer romantic experience. The song and video are both part of Magnus Riise’s debut visual EP, Until Tomorrow, which is out today.

“What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Paranoid” by The Beaches

The Beaches deliver an exhilarating punch with their latest single “What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Paranoid.” Infused with pulsating guitar riffs and frontwoman Jordan Miller’s arresting vocals, the track is a headrush of emotions. With themes of self-doubt, the song’s candid and cathartic lyricism, and the music video’s empowering message, “What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Paranoid” proves The Beaches have skin in the game and their forthcoming album, Blame My Ex, out September 15, will continue their inevitable rise.