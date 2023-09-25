Anderson Cooper can’t stop giggling after Andy Cohen presses him on the, ahem, one thing he HASN’T done

Everyone knows that Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are good friends and have been for many years. Now both fathers, they’ve also shared that their kids enjoy play dates together.

Cohen was a natural choice to interview Cooper last week at the New York cultural center, The 92nd Street Y. The event was part of the venue’s Recanti-Kaplan Talks, and Cooper was promoting his new book, Astor: The Rise and Fall of an American Fortune.

However, things took a light-hearted turn when they took some questions from the audience.

One person pointed out that Cooper seemed to have achieved everything, with friends, family, an amazing career and books to his name: “What haven’t you done that you’d like to pursue?”

Quick as a flash, Cohen suggested, “Be with a woman? Is that on your bucket list for 2024, Anderson? Is there a lucky lady out there?”

Cooper can’t stop himself from giggling. As you’ll hear, he has a very distinctive giggle.

Trying to keep a straight face, Cooper reminds Cohen that his son is in the audience when his pal asks him about the possibility of making love to a woman sometime soon. Cohen dismisses the concern, saying Wyatt (Cooper’s older son) is still too young to understand the comment.

Daddy Cooper

Cooper, 55, announced the birth of his son, Wyatt, in April 2020. He revealed the birth of a second son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, in February 2022. He is raising both kids with his ex-partner, Benjamin Maisani, 50.

Cooper recently told People magazine he was having “the best time of my life” raising the kids with Maisani.

“I work nights, and so [Maisani is] there at night,” Cooper explained. “And we both wake up right before they wake up, get them their milk and spend the first couple of hours of the day just us with them.”

He also said he doesn’t have much time to think about a relationship with anyone else.

“I love spending time with the kids so much that the idea of taking any time away seems impossible to me,” he told People. “Certainly [I’d love to meet someone], I guess, but just things are lovely as they are.”