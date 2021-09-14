Another iconic queer series could be getting a reboot and Twitter has very mixed feelings about it

Queer Eye.

Tales of the City.

The L Word.

And now… Glee?

The popular jukebox musical TV show, which ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2015, could be making a comeback. At least, according to Fox’s Entertainment President Michael Thorn.

Six years after its series finale, the show has maintained a strong cult following, thanks in large part to social media platforms like TikTok, where users often reenact the show’s campiest and most over-the-top moments.

While speaking to Deadline about bringing back the series 24, Thorn let it slip that Fox is also considering reviving a few other projects, including Glee, saying he’d “love to do more.”

“We always welcome celebrating our iconic shows and revisiting those with surprising takes and new approaches so, especially in this crowded market, we’re always open to reinventing our best IP with some of our favorite partners.”

Of course, rumors of a Glee reboot have been swirling for years. Pretty much ever since the show ended. So we’d take all this with a huge grain of salt.

Twitter seems to have mixed feelings about the idea…

me auditioning for the glee reboot pic.twitter.com/fjcLbbau2n — alyssa ?? (@RINASRIVERA) September 10, 2021

A glee reboot might actually be the final nail in our coffin as a society. — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) September 10, 2021

IF THERE IS A GLEE REBOOT I WANT FABERRY CANON — val??? (@gleekpezberry) September 10, 2021

glee reboot but is written and directed by chris colfer — chiquinquirá ?? (@crissevermore) September 10, 2021

as a millenial i simply cannot live through a glee reboot. i was hoping i would be dead before this happened. i did this once god, why???? — ? pamela ? (@newfoundspam) September 10, 2021

chris colfer logging in on twitter and seeing the news about the potential glee reboot pic.twitter.com/wRT9wQCdT0 — chiquinquirá ?? (@crissevermore) September 10, 2021

My new goal in life is getting hired to write on the glee reboot — Lisa Gaultier (@lisa_gaultier) September 13, 2021

no glee reboot will ever capture the pure chaotic essence of this one scene pic.twitter.com/3Saq8ZtAnx — monday ? (@ging_hive) September 10, 2021

i will burn myself to the ground if they decide to do a glee reboot — McKinley High Updates ?? (@MckinleyUpdates) September 10, 2021

why do i keep seeing the words “glee reboot” on my tl. stop that. we don’t need that. — ashlynn! (@ashlynn_barrera) September 13, 2021