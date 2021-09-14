comeback?

Another iconic queer series could be getting a reboot and Twitter has very mixed feelings about it

By

Queer Eye.

Tales of the City. 

The L Word.

And now… Glee?

The popular jukebox musical TV show, which ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2015, could be making a comeback. At least, according to Fox’s Entertainment President Michael Thorn.

Six years after its series finale, the show has maintained a strong cult following, thanks in large part to social media platforms like TikTok, where users often reenact the show’s campiest and most over-the-top moments.

While speaking to Deadline about bringing back the series 24, Thorn let it slip that Fox is also considering reviving a few other projects, including Glee, saying he’d “love to do more.”

“We always welcome celebrating our iconic shows and revisiting those with surprising takes and new approaches so, especially in this crowded market, we’re always open to reinventing our best IP with some of our favorite partners.”

Of course, rumors of a Glee reboot have been swirling for years. Pretty much ever since the show ended. So we’d take all this with a huge grain of salt.

Twitter seems to have mixed feelings about the idea…