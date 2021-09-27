Anti-gay pastor says it’s OK to hit kids as God put a “cushioned” butt on them

A notoriously anti-gay pastor has produced a video in which he speaks of the benefits of hitting children for disciplinary purposes.

Pastor Roger Jimenez, 35, founded the Verity Baptist Church in Sacramento, California. He is proudly opposed to LGBTQ rights in any shape or form. After the Pulse nightclub shooting, in which 49 people died, he told his congregation the real tragedy of the incident, “was that more of them didn’t die.”

A couple of years ago, he told his congregation, that gay people were a danger to children, adding: “We’re not advocating taking the law into your hands, but here’s what we’re saying: If the government would put them to death, it would make America safe again.”

Jimenez and his wife, Joann, have six kids of their own. As such, he has strong views on disciplining kids.

A YouTube video posted on the weekend featured a conversation between him and fellow Verity clergymen, Deacon Oliver Gonzalez, and was picked up by the Friendly Atheist.

Nothing to see here. Just two fundamentalist Christian pastors bragging about how they hit their kids and why everyone else should do it too. “If you’re spanking your children, and it doesn’t hurt, you’re not accomplishing anything.” pic.twitter.com/xS2N0MIVhk — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) September 26, 2021

Jimenez says, “And I think even a lot of Christians don’t realize that the method that God has given us to discipline our children is a proper spanking … but in our society today, sometimes people hear the word ‘beat’ and they get the wrong idea … when we’re talking about spanking your children, we’re not talking about abuse.”

“In our church, we often try to train parents on how to properly discipline their children. And, you know, we teach parents that you never want to hit your children with, like, a closed fist. You never want to hit them somewhere where it would be inappropriate, like their face.

“God put a section of the body on the children that is an appropriate place to administer spanking. And of course, we’re talking about the bottom.

“There’s a lot of nerve endings there. And there’s a little extra cushion. And that’s a place where you can administer a spanking in a proper way. And you’re not going to injure the children.

“Because the goal is to spank the children and have it hurt. But the goal is to never injure them.

“We, of course, want the spanking to hurt. If you’re spanking your children, and it doesn’t hurt, you’re not accomplishing anything.”

Gonzalez agrees, adding, “The world will demonize spanking. And, you know, what the world will say is that if you spank your kids, then your child is going to grow up to hate you. But, you know, what I’ve seen is that it’s the complete opposite. It’s that when you actually spank your kids in a proper way, the response is one of love … and when I spank them … the result is that they will learn to obey.

“And obviously, that’s the goal … what we’re doing is we’re raising adults who will learn to obey their boss at work, learn to obey their pastor in a church, learn to obey their husband at home.”

Jimenez concludes that spanking kids “is the loving thing to do … What you and I realize is that our kids are gonna learn that there are consequences to their action. Either way, they’re either going to learn it from you and I, in our home, in a loving environment, or they’re going to learn it when they grow up, you know, when they’re getting beat down by the cops, or getting beat down by whoever.”

Besides his hate-filled sermons and advocating for the death of LGBTQ people, Jimenez and his wife have also embarked work on a series of children’s books, “that teach children Biblical character traits.” The first book in their Adventures of Herb Meyer series is entitled: Herb Learns Obedience.