trash tv

Anti-LGBTQ candidate Tudor Dixon’s latest campaign ad goes viral for all the wrong reasons

By · 12 comments

Erotic-horror-movie-actress-turned-antigay-GOP-gubernatorial-candidate Tudor Dixon posted a new campaign ad to her social media pages this week, but based on the people’s reactions, it’s not going to win her any new supporters.

The 60-second spot features a gang of elderly bikers bitching about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, complaining about everything from her COVID response to her plans to “keep killing babies” to the potholes in Michigan’s roads, which apparently she’s personally responsible for.

“Fix the damn roads!” the bikers gripe at the end of the video after plugging Dixon, who they refer to as “the other chick”, for governor of Michigan.

Despite being endorsed by Donald Trump, the latest FiveThirtyEight average finds Dixon trailing nearly a dozen points behind Whitmer. One poll, conducted by the Glengariff Group, found her a whopping 17 points behind the incumbent Democrat, with five weeks still to go before the election.

Judging by the reaction to her latest campaign advert, which one local Detroit media outlet called “an ‘SNL’ skit gone bad”, Dixon isn’t going to see much of a bump in her abysmal poll numbers.

Here’s what folx are saying…

If elected, Dixon has vowed to ban schools from talking about anything LGBTQ-related, police what bathrooms trans kids use, and “protect young girls from being forced to compete against biological boys” in sports. She also thinks Trump is God, drag queens are Satan, abortion is murder, and the 2020 election was rigged.

A screenshot believed to be Dixon in “Buddy BeBop vs the Living Dead.”

Prior to her recent foray into politics, the 45-year-old mother of four was an aspiring actress. According to IMDB, her film credits include the 2008 erotic thriller “LexiBaby” and a some weird sexy vampire web series called “Transitions.” She also appeared in the raunchy 2012 sex comedy/horror flick “Buddy BeBop vs the Living Dead”, which depicts women being attacked, sexual assaulted, and peed on by male zombies.

Related: Erotic horror actress/GOP candidate offers to send reporter adult videos at homophobic press conference