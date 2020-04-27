This antigay activist hates LGBTQ people, but on Grindr he’s “bottom/vers”

Another day, another antigay activist accused of maintaining a secret Grindr account.

Christiaan Otto claims to be the manager of a gold mine in South Africa. He regularly spews homophobic vitriol on social media, including a recent string of Facebook posts claiming that coronavirus is God’s punishment against LGBTQ people.

In the past, Otto has also claimed homosexuality is a mental illness, that sex before marriage is a sin, and that if you watch porn “you won’t go to heaven!”

In one video, he said: “Let me make one thing clear, homosexuality is 110% a sin. It doesn’t mean I hate people who practice it, I’m just calling it what it is.”

In another post, he wrote: “God created marriage to be between a man and a woman. I don’t care how you feel about it, only God defines marriage – not you!”

We could go on but we think you get the picture.

Now, a group called “Expose Christiaan Otto” claims to have uncovered a Grindr profile that appears to belong to none other than Otto.

Screenshots allegedly reveal Otto, using the screen name RBayDiscreet, soliciting another man for sex and describing himself as “bottom/vers.”

“Now is officially the time you stop,” the group demanded of Otto in a statement. “We will continue to expose you and raise up awareness against your hate speech.”

“You might have a ‘God’ or ‘prophet’ complex, but get one thing straight, you are NOT a prophet nor some form or religious authority, you are simply a desperate individual that constantly looks for clout and fame in whatever sick way you find next.”

Additional screenshots of an alleged WhatsApp conversation also surfaced.

They appear to show Otto responding to a guy he hooked up with, writing: “I thought I could trust you dude. You say you deleted the Grindr chats. What are you trying to do? Delete and block me!”

Then he tells the guy to “f*ck off” and “burn in hell.”

Since the screenshots starting circulating, Otto has deleted his Facebook profile and denied the allegations, telling MambaOnline: “I thought Grindr was something that you cut metal with.”

He insisted that he’s never had a Grindr profile, or a profile on other gay dating app, nor has he ever solicited another men for sex.

“All they are doing is creating falsehood against me,” Otto raged. “They just took old photos off of my Facebook account and they created this profile. It’s not rocket science.”

