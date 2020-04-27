This antigay activist hates LGBTQ people, but on Grindr he’s “bottom/vers”

Another day, another antigay activist accused of maintaining a secret Grindr account.
Christiaan Otto claims to be the manager of a gold mine in South Africa. He regularly spews homophobic vitriol on social media, including a recent string of Facebook posts claiming that coronavirus is God’s punishment against LGBTQ people.
Related: 6 homophobes who were busted on Grindr
In the past, Otto has also claimed homosexuality is a mental illness, that sex before marriage is a sin, and that if you watch porn “you won’t go to heaven!”
In one video, he said: “Let me make one thing clear, homosexuality is 110% a sin. It doesn’t mean I hate people who practice it, I’m just calling it what it is.”
In another post, he wrote: “God created marriage to be between a man and a woman. I don’t care how you feel about it, only God defines marriage – not you!”
We could go on but we think you get the picture.
Related: Woman Panics After Discovering Her Friend’s Husband On Grindr
Now, a group called “Expose Christiaan Otto” claims to have uncovered a Grindr profile that appears to belong to none other than Otto.
Screenshots allegedly reveal Otto, using the screen name RBayDiscreet, soliciting another man for sex and describing himself as “bottom/vers.”
“Now is officially the time you stop,” the group demanded of Otto in a statement. “We will continue to expose you and raise up awareness against your hate speech.”
“You might have a ‘God’ or ‘prophet’ complex, but get one thing straight, you are NOT a prophet nor some form or religious authority, you are simply a desperate individual that constantly looks for clout and fame in whatever sick way you find next.”
Important message from one of our supporters : "Now is officially the time you stop, we will continue to expose you…
Posted by Expose Christiaan Otto on Sunday, April 26, 2020
Additional screenshots of an alleged WhatsApp conversation also surfaced.
They appear to show Otto responding to a guy he hooked up with, writing: “I thought I could trust you dude. You say you deleted the Grindr chats. What are you trying to do? Delete and block me!”
Then he tells the guy to “f*ck off” and “burn in hell.”
Since the screenshots starting circulating, Otto has deleted his Facebook profile and denied the allegations, telling MambaOnline: “I thought Grindr was something that you cut metal with.”
He insisted that he’s never had a Grindr profile, or a profile on other gay dating app, nor has he ever solicited another men for sex.
“All they are doing is creating falsehood against me,” Otto raged. “They just took old photos off of my Facebook account and they created this profile. It’s not rocket science.”
Related: She just discovered her baby daddy has a secret Grindr account, wonders: Is he gay?!
9 Comments
Chrisk
Whats that saying about creating God in your own image? Looks like God has some serious mental issues who hates himself.
Chrisk
Whats that saying about creating God in your own image? Looks like God has some serious mental issues who hates himself.
Silent_Joe
These stories just don’t surprise me.
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
Wow, that never happens….
radiooutmike
I wonder how bottom-shaming plays into his incredible homophobia. Traditional gender roles and all that.
I know when I was in the closet, sometimes it took a lot work to overcome the internalized shit about wanting to take a dick in all ways. At least a top might claim that machismo thing, that he wasn’t REALLY gay. Not me. It was obvious.
Josh447
Anti gay bottom vers. Omg another label! LoL
chase_boston
where are those cowboys and unicorns ?
—
the dark fine art of double speak, double standard and “Clever” as privilege for the minions, the duality does not matter : all iz one hand. Cowboy or Unicorn, angel or devil are the one in the same. Divided in about four, five major tribal groups who again split their cowboys and devils, its all a matter of subtraction. Pattern that are similar to the silent dagger … in this quagmire we all lose … except the minions, who get high while dying for it.
RobF
OUT the bastard — social and print media!
ShiningSex
Who is shocked? NO ONE.
Typical.
Those who are comfortable with their sexuality have no issues with LGBT people. The ones that do are the ones people should know are probably doing exactly what they stand against.