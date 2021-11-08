Attention singles: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Jake Borelli describes his dream guy

—Grey’s Anatomy star Jake Borelli, describing his ideal boyfriend. In the same interview with Out In Jersey , Borelli also discusses the response to his coming out, and the fan obsession over his character, Dr. Levi Schmitt and Levi’s boyfriend Dr. Nico Kim (played by Alex Landi) dubbed “Schmico” in the press. Borelli claims he’s also found erotic artwork of the pair on the internet.

“They must be curious, because curiosity is a very big quality for me. They need to be driven because ambition is a quality I really admire. Overall, I like a family man. I would love to have a family in the future. I also love men who are into the outdoors and enjoy traveling.”