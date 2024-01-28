Australia’s dream team lineup, Bretman Rock’s big guns & Gia Gunn’s restroom

Will Ferrell said he had “zero knowledge” of the trans experience before his best friend Harper Steele came out to him. Now the two are premiering a new documentary, “Will & Harper,” which centers on Ferrell and Steele as they take a road trip. “It’s a chance for all of us in the cis community to be able to ask questions and also just to listen and be there as a friend,” says Ferrell. | Variety Studio presented by @audible