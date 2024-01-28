tiktalk

Australia’s dream team lineup, Bretman Rock’s big guns & Gia Gunn’s restroom

By

Meet Fran Drescher’s hot gay muscle daddy ex-husband, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Bretman Rock shocked himself.

@bretmanrock

“Das me? ??

? original sound – bretmanrock

The Australia Men’s Sevens squad heated up Perth.

@svnsseries

Things are hotting up in Perth ? #rugby #rugby7s #HSBCSVNS

? original sound – HSBC SVNS

Voting for the 2024 Queerties officially opened.

@queerty It’s our favorite season: AWARD SEASON! Queerty’s @jakegthompson breaks down how to vote for this year’s #Queerties ♬ original sound – Queerty*

Will Ferrell headed out with best friend Harper Steele.

@varietymagazine

Will Ferrell said he had “zero knowledge” of the trans experience before his best friend Harper Steele came out to him. Now the two are premiering a new documentary, “Will & Harper,” which centers on Ferrell and Steele as they take a road trip. “It’s a chance for all of us in the cis community to be able to ask questions and also just to listen and be there as a friend,” says Ferrell. | Variety Studio presented by @audible

? original sound – Variety – Variety

Maluma showed off.

@maluma

4 BBYS DESDE CDMX ??? Gracias mi gente el show de ayer quedó pa’ la historia!

? sonido original – Juan Luis

Rosie O’Donnell’s desks made a triumphant comeback.

@andruem

I’ve always wanted a talk show desk #rosieodonnellshow #playdoh

? original sound – Andru

Gia Gunn used the restroom.​​

@gia_gunn3 well…what do YOU think? 🚻🤨 #fyp #foryou #foryourpage #giagunn #trans #transgender #transsexual ♬ original sound – gia_gunn

Greg Daily wrote his own vows.

@greg.daily IYKYK, The gays will get it #gaywedding #weddingvows #ladygaga #100peopleinaroom #weddingvibes #weddingtiktok #weddinginspo #gaytiktok ♬ original sound – greg.

Scott Hoying and Mark Manio bought their first house together.

@scotthoying

new year newlyweds new home! 🥹🏡✨

♬ original sound – Scott Hoying

And Ian Paget reacted to his Queerties nomination for Best Podcast.

@ianpaget_ @Tres Leches is nominated for the 2024 Queerties in the podcast category!!!!!! THANK YOU TO ALL OUR LISTENERS AND @Queerty* for the love! LINK IN BIO TO VOTE ONCE DAILY UNTIL FEB 22! @Johnny Sibilly @Juan Torres-Falcon ♬ original sound – Ian Paget

