Fran Drescher’s gay ex-husband has everyone begging him to be their muscle daddy

Peter Marc Jacobson is one sizzling sexagenarian!

The extremely fit 66-year-old writer/director/producer was previously married to Fran Drescher with whom he helped create The Nanny. Jacobson was a showrunner on the CBS series during its run from 1993 -1999.

Jacobson and Drescher were high school sweethearts and married in 1978. After splitting in 1999, Jacobson came out as gay two years later.

Although she was initially stunned by the disclosure, the duo have stayed very close through the years.

“He came out as gay. So he’s officially my gay ex-husband,” Drescher previously said. “We met when we were 15. We created ‘The Nanny.’ That became my baby. We were excellent writing and producing partners. And we’re now the best of friends. My parents still view him as a son.”

While that is fantastic to hear, we definitely see him more in the role of daddy!

Jacobson initially started out as actor and had small roles on TV shows like Dynasty, Murphy Brown, The Facts of Life, and Too Close for Comfort.

After garnering massive success with The Nanny, he produced the Style Network reality series New York Nick, executive produced the Amanda Bynes series What I Like About You, and directed episodes of Kelly Ripa’s sitcom Hope & Faith.

He also found a lot of time to hit the gym and work on tanning his wonderfully hirsute muscular chesticles.

In 2011, Jacobson and Drescher joined their creative forces again to launch the TV Land series Happily Divorced, which was based on their real-life relationship.

The sitcom centered on a couple that divorces after the husband comes out to his wife of 18 years, but remain living together for financial reasons.

The series, which starred Drescher and John Michael Higgins as the couple, was canceled in 2013 after two seasons.

While his romantic life with Drescher obviously didn’t work out, Jacobson found his prospects with men weren’t getting him the results he wanted either. So he did what everyone does — he turned to reality TV!

In 2015, he appeared on an episode of Bravo’s Millionaire Matchmaker to try and find the man of his dreams.

During one especially poignant scene, Jacobson confessed his difficulty navigating the gay dating scene.

Same, Peter. Same!

Although Jacobson hasn’t shared if there is someone special currently in his life, his thirsty Instagram definitely has many wanting to make his match.

Check out more of Peter Marc Jacobson’s sweltering snaps below and then shoot your shot, if you dare!