Bad Bunny’s queer appeal, Jake Foy’s body of work & all the can’t-miss LGBTQ+ releases of the week

What To Watch

Culture Catch-Up

GOOD BUNNY: Bad Bunny may have recently gone “Instagram Official” with Kendall Jenner, but the sizzling hot star—who just released his fifth album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana—continues to use his platform to uplift the LGBTQ+ community. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

ROYAL INVITATION: It’s been nearly a year since the last episodes of Young Royals, so fans of the Swedish romance assumed the third and final season was imminent. Well, Netflix just revealed it’s coming at some point in 2024, which means we’ll have to wait a while longer, but they thankfully shared this flirty teaser clip as a consolation:

Here's your first look at the final season of Young Royals!



Coming 2024 ? pic.twitter.com/dfpzmDqXdi — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 17, 2023

HORROR HAUS: Nü-Gothic horror The Fall Of The House Of Usher is the hit streaming series of Spooky Season, and for good reason: It’s an absolute blast with a wickedly watchable cast of queer characters [Read all about it on Queerty]

VIDEO VIXEN: Because we apparently can’t have a new Troye Sivan video without sparking another heated online debate, the visuals for standout single “One Of Your Girls” have got the gays fighting over what’s considered “drag” and what’s “crossdressing.” [Read all about it on INTO]

ON THE HUNT: Gays love ghost stories, and lucky for us, Hulu’s charming queer paranormal investigation series Living For The Dead has plenty of them. Now streaming, Queerty has an exclusive look at episode 7, “Where There’s A Will, There’s A Slay,” as the spirit-hunting gang explores a dilapidated Cleveland apartment with a storied past that’d be kind of chic if it wasn’t so… haunted.

DRAG GOES GLOBAL: Just a day after World Of Wonder announced new seasons of international Drag Race franchises in France, the Philippines, and Thailand, our sisters from the North at Canada’s Drag Race revealed their stacked cast of queens for season four, returning Nov. 16. [EW]

UNAFRAID TO LOVE: Everyone’s American Idol “Crush” David Archuleta, just took the stage this week at the LOVELOUD festival and is opening up about connecting with—and performing for—queer audiences on a deeper level. [Read all about it on INTO]

ACTING UP, STANDING OUT: Trailblazing activist and ACT UP LA member Connie Norman gets a long overdue spotlight in the powerful documentary AIDS Diva: The Legend Of Connie Norman, which those in Los Angeles will be able to catch for free this week at the 2023 CIRCA Queer Histories Festival. [CIRCA]

SOAKED: Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, and Lindsay Mendez are all currently starring in a Broadway revival of Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, and their adorable friendship is on full display in Vanity Fair‘s “Lie Detector Test,” in which Groff’s admission that “everything gets wets” on stage will have you in tears. [Vanity Fair]

If you love Jonathan Groff, stop and watch this immediately pic.twitter.com/e587DCajtz — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 18, 2023

QUEEN OF POP: Madonna‘s career-spanning The Celebration Tour kicked off this past weekend, so in… celebration we’ve got a look back at 10 songs you might not have realized she wrote for other pop stars, from Ricky Martin to Kylie Minogue. [Read all about it on Queerty]

READING IS FUNDAMENTAL: Writer/Director/Performer/Professional Hottie Max Emerson has launched a Kickstarter for the release of his highly anticipated novel, The Sparkle Club, about a disgraced “gay-baiting” influencer forced to do a summer of community service on a rural farm. [Kickstarter]

EGGS & LEGS: Did you know drag was once billed as “dinner theater” as a loophole for conservative crossdressing laws? That’s how the storied gay tradition of drag brunch first began. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

RIDE’EM, COWBOY: Best known as the gay rancher on Hallmark’s Western drama Ride, Jake Foy’s really been turning up the heat lately with some shirtless Instagram posts. The only bad news? He’s recently off the market. (Congrats, Jake and Nicolas!)

The Final Hump

Part of the reason The Rocky Horror Pictures Show is such a classic is that it’s truly one-of-a-kind. But even if no film could ever fill Dr. Frank-n-Futer’s heels, the horror-comedy musical Big Easy Queens might be a worthy spiritual successor—a new indie that offers a queer sense of humor, campy grotesqueries, drag diva drama, and plenty of catchy original songs. Director Erynn Dalton’s feature is already earning a cult following as it plays film festivals across the country, and ahead of its bow at the OutShine fest in Miami this weekend, Queerty has an exclusive preview of one of its standout numbers, “Comes With The Territory,” as performed by drag legend Miss Bouvèé.

Check it out for yourself below, and don’t miss Big Easy Queens when it plays a theater near you.