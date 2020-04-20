The bad news keeps on piling up for Ellen DeGeneres

In recent weeks, Ellen DeGeneres has compared quarantining in her $24 million mansion to “being in prison” and been freshly accused of callous behavior from a whole slew of former employees. Now her current TV crew is speaking out about their boss’ handling of the covid-19 crisis, alleging her actions do not line up with her personal brand of love and kindness.

Staff claim she left them entirely in the dark for several weeks during the initial response to the virus and contracted non-union workers to construct a temporary set in her house, reports LGBTQ Nation.

DeGeneres has said she wants “to start doing my new show as soon as possible” in service of “my staff and crew.”

“I love them,” she said. “I miss them, the best ting I can do to support them is to keep the show on the air.”

Her staff paints a starkly different picture.

They say they were last paid over a month ago and that for several weeks after that, they didn’t know if they’d have a job to even come back to. When they finally got through to Warner Brothers, which produces the show, they were told their pay would be cut. Then they were shocked to discover via social media that a new set had been constructed without their knowledge by a non-union crew.

The crew also says DeGeneres or the show have not thought to check up on their well-being. Some of them have been with the show for nearly 20 years.

Ellen has not publicly responded to any of the press she’s received since the pandemic began. Several people have called on her to retire when her contract ends this summer.