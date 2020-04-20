The bad news keeps on piling up for Ellen DeGeneres

In recent weeks, Ellen DeGeneres has compared quarantining in her $24 million mansion to “being in prison” and been freshly accused of callous behavior from a whole slew of former employees. Now her current TV crew is speaking out about their boss’ handling of the covid-19 crisis, alleging her actions do not line up with her personal brand of love and kindness.
Staff claim she left them entirely in the dark for several weeks during the initial response to the virus and contracted non-union workers to construct a temporary set in her house, reports LGBTQ Nation.
DeGeneres has said she wants “to start doing my new show as soon as possible” in service of “my staff and crew.”
“I love them,” she said. “I miss them, the best ting I can do to support them is to keep the show on the air.”
Her staff paints a starkly different picture.
They say they were last paid over a month ago and that for several weeks after that, they didn’t know if they’d have a job to even come back to. When they finally got through to Warner Brothers, which produces the show, they were told their pay would be cut. Then they were shocked to discover via social media that a new set had been constructed without their knowledge by a non-union crew.
The crew also says DeGeneres or the show have not thought to check up on their well-being. Some of them have been with the show for nearly 20 years.
Ellen has not publicly responded to any of the press she’s received since the pandemic began. Several people have called on her to retire when her contract ends this summer.
Mwestport
What’s with the constant Ellen dragging? You don’t like her. We get it. Move on.
Cam
So in other words, they SHOULDN’T report on one of the biggest TV stars in the country who plays nice, but then turns out to have lied and left her staff without paychecks or any information on when or if they might get paid again?
Please, this is beyond narcissism.
Tempus
Ok, this content is linked to COVID-19/the endless quarantine so for once it makes some sense in terms of timing as when this all initially started did anyone find the timing interesting? I mean the comments about her ahem personality flaws to put it mildly seemed credible yet the choice of tweeting about it during a global lock-down just made it seem like it was in-part due to boredom. I mean that’s what twitter is known for really. It’s not remotely shocking to hear a celebrity’s tv personality is fake not to mention those tweets weren’t seen as a newsflash by anyone so I didn’t really see it going anywhere. Then she made an insensitive and bad joke yet she’s a comedian so to me that was just par for the course. Now though that her current crew has started to speak out against her I’m starting to see the winds change. Looks like it actually seems plausible that she could be removed from the air as it’s definitely bad for ratings to have a crew she claims to love speaking so negatively of her.
jayceecook
While I’m tired of the Ellen bashing too, no I’m not particularly a fan of hers though I do adore Dory, this is something that bothers me. She and her production company could have used her current crew to construct a new set but obviously she didn’t want to pay the higher prices. Screwing over your current or somewhat current crew is unacceptable.
While I also don’t expect her to personally reach out to every employee to see how they are doing, even though technically she has the time, she could have at least sent out an email actually written by her and CCed it to all her staff.
It’s times likes these that people’s true character is revealed and it’s happening with “regular” people and celebrities alike. I didn’t find her joke offensive because of the gay part. It was the timing. Seeing what is happening in my own state with inmates and the men and women who work there is extremely disheartening. Under different circumstances I probably would have laughed but as they say, “read the room.”