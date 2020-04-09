Ellen quietly scrubs the internet of her tone deaf quarantine joke, hopes nobody will notice

While broadcasting her first show from the living room of her $24 million mansion earlier this week, Ellen cracked a joke about being in quarantine that didn’t land with, well, anyone. Now, she’s trying to pretend like it never happened.

“This is like being in jail, is what it is,” she said. “It’s mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for 10 days and everyone in here is gay.”

A Twitter backlash ensued, with many people calling out the comic for cracking a passé joke about prisoners being gay and making light of a deadly global pandemic as she safely shelters inside her multi-million dollar luxury compound in Southern California.

Ellen hasn’t responded to backlash. At least not publicly. She did, however, try to quietly scrub the joke from the internet without anyone noticing.

The Washington Post reports: “As of Wednesday afternoon, the YouTube video appeared to have been made private, and a tweeted version sent from the show’s account had been deleted.”

CNN adds: “The video, which as of Wednesday afternoon was listed as ‘unavailable’ on YouTube, was deemed ‘tone deaf’ by some viewers, who responded to the episode in the comments section of the platform.”

Today, the video is back up on Ellen’s channel, though it appears the joke has been edited out. The negative comments criticizing her for it, however, are all still up there.

“She’s in fabulous jail,” a comment left yesterday says. “Where she wakes up to a freshly made latte, sits in her beautiful sunroom and cries about not being able to leave.”

“A little tone-deaf,” one from two days ago reads. “Your prison looks lovely.”

“Cool comparison to prison while owning several mansions,” another one from two days ago says.

The 62-year-old comic has been the target of a lot of criticism in recent months.

Last fall, she came under fire for her friendships with George W. Bush, who pushed anti-LGBTQ legislation during his time in office, and NFL star Drew Brees, who was outed for being a longtime partner of the antigay hate group Focus on the Family.

And just last month, several of Ellen’s former employees, as well as people who have met her in public, came out to accuse her of being secretly mean.

Watch Ellen’s edited video below.