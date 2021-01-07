Bad news for the MAGA militia, Trump just had all his online retail stores yanked

Members of the MAGA militia who wanted to stock up on Trump-branded paraphernalia before he exits the White House in 13 days (or possibly sooner, if Mike Pence invokes the 25th amendment) may have missed their opportunity.

Shopify, the Canadian tech company that hosts Trump’s official online retail stores, just yanked both his campaign store and his personal “TrumpStore” for its platform.

In a statement, the company said:

Shopify does not tolerate actions that incite violence. Based on recent events, we have determined that the actions by President Donald J. Trump violate our Acceptable Use Policy, which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause. As a result, we have terminated stores affiliated with President Trump.

Now, if you try going to trumpstore.com or shop.donaldjtrump.com, you’re greeted with an error message that reads, “This shop is unavailable.”

According to financial disclosure records, Trump has raked in roughly $1.5 million from his online retail stores over the last three years. Now, that might not seem like a lot for an alleged billionaire, but we did that math and it’s enough for him to pay off 11 porn stars at $130,000 each.

Interestingly, shortly after pulling down both of Trump’s online retail stores, Shopify’s stock shot up $66, or roughly 6%, to $1,152.94 per share on the New York Stock Exchange.

Trump’s ban from Shopify is just the latest in a string of crackdowns by tech companies following yesterday’s insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. The outgoing one-term president was also locked out of Twitter for 12 hours and has been banned from Facebook and Instagram indefinitely.

