Billy Eichner reacts to Colton Underwood coming out as gay

The Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out yesterday in an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.

Afterward, many on social media re-shared a 2019 exchange between Billy Eichner and Underwood in which Eichner joked about the bachelor and former professional football player being gay. In the clip, Underwood is lost for words at the suggestion.

Many praised Eichner for being perceptive.

Eichner himself posted a series of tweets reacting to Underwood’s coming out. The first, re-sharing his exchange with Underwood, offered congratulations.

“I’m happy for @colton. If you’re gay, be gay! I’ve been gay forever & I love it!”

Eichner posted the same video clip and message to his Instagram. This prompted a response from Underwood.

“Love you. Love this (now) and now I love being gay,” said the newly-out reality TV star.

Shortly after the GMA interview aired, it emerged Underwood, 29, is already in the process of filming a Netflix documentary series about being gay. According to Variety, Gus Kenworthy will also be in the show, acting as some sort of mentor or guide to Underwood.

Eichner then joked on Twitter that Underwood might be awarded for coming out: “Here’s how Hollywood works: Colton’s gonna get a GLAAD Award before I do.”

Eichner later posted a couple of more serious tweets about the issue of coming out. In the first, he asked people to remember not everyone finds it easy to reveal their true selves.

“Pop culture now sometimes makes it seem like every 14-year-old gay boy is flying out of the closet without a care in the world. Some are. And that’s INCREDIBLE. But many are not. So let’s remember that,” Eichner said.

“AND let’s ALSO honor and praise those in entertainment who came out years – DECADES – before it was embraced and could be used to professional advantage. I don’t mean me – I mean many others, especially those before me – that took real guts. Let’s put some shine on them too.”

In response, some took the opportunity to mention notable LGBTQ people who lived openly gay lives decades ago, including Ian McKellen, Sylvester, Ellen DeGeneres and Paul Lynde, among others.

Although many have praised Underwood for coming out, others have criticized him for appearing on not one but three separate Bachelor Nation seasons (2018’s The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, and 2019’s The Bachelor).

Some were also quick to point out that Underwood’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Randolph took out a restraining order against him last September, following their split in May. Among several allegations, she said that Underwood had placed a tracker device in her car and sent harassing anonymous texts.

Randolph withdrew the restraining order in November. Underwood issued a statement at the time saying, “Today, Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me. The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith.”

In yesterday’s interview on GMA, Underwood touched again upon his relationship with Randolph, saying “I would like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices.”

He also said he had loved her: “It made it more confusing for me. I loved everything about her … I wish that I would’ve been courageous enough to fix myself before breaking anyone else.”

Randolph has yet to publicly react to Underwood’s coming out announcement.