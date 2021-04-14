Freshly out Colton Underwood has already nabbed a new reality show

Just hours after publicly coming out as gay, former The Bachelor star Colton Underwood has landed a deal for a new Netflix reality show.
Details of the new series remain sparse, though Variety reports that the show will run multiple episodes and focus on Underwood’s public life as a gay man. Sources also reveal that openly gay former Olympian Gus Kenworthy will also play a major role on the show, acting as a mentor of sorts for Underwood.
Netflix has yet to comment officially on the show, though sources say it has already begun filming.
Former NFL player and star of The Bachelor Season 23, Underwood came out in an interview with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts on April 14. In the interview, he revealed his long struggle with his sexuality and his subsequent fame as a reality TV star.
“I’ve ran from myself for a long time and I’ve hated myself for a long time, and I’m gay. I came to terms with that that earlier this year and have been processing it,” Underwood told Roberts. “The next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. I’m still nervous, but it’s been a journey for sure.”
3 Comments
Cam
Translation: He’s been desperately flogging some way to stay famous, and finally Netflix said they would agree to it if he came out.
Because the timing of this looks like he was pitching the idea, somebody had meetings with him about it, then they agreed to a format, then cast Gus Kenworthy, and THEN Colton came out right at a nice time for some publicity.
Good for him for coming out, but…..ugh.
Donston
Using “straight” pretty white boy privilege and virgin sensationalism to get your own show, a show where a bunch of women who you know you don’t want clamor for you, and then using the “I’m ‘gay” twist to quickly get another show right before publicly “coming out”- it just doesn’t sit right with me. It’s way too calculated and manipulative. It’s part of the reason I try not to make a big deal about people “coming out” or about identities. And this is someone who just months ago was going on and on about not being “gay” and how content he was with that. This is someone whose ex girlfriend last year filed a restraining order and accused him of stalking and putting a tracking device in her car.
Growth, maturity, self-understanding, self-acceptance, facing traumas- it’s all cute. But there’s a lot of un-cuteness going on with this dude, and it’s not his face.
Fahd
It’s likely that I won’t watch this. I didn’t watch him on the Bachelor, and a little Gus Kenworthy goes a long way with me. But, given all the reality show crap on basic cable through premium streaming, I don’t begrudge these guys their own crappy show. If we haven’t already, we are approaching everybody being famous for 15 minutes.