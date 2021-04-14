Freshly out Colton Underwood has already nabbed a new reality show

Just hours after publicly coming out as gay, former The Bachelor star Colton Underwood has landed a deal for a new Netflix reality show.

Details of the new series remain sparse, though Variety reports that the show will run multiple episodes and focus on Underwood’s public life as a gay man. Sources also reveal that openly gay former Olympian Gus Kenworthy will also play a major role on the show, acting as a mentor of sorts for Underwood.

Netflix has yet to comment officially on the show, though sources say it has already begun filming.

Former NFL player and star of The Bachelor Season 23, Underwood came out in an interview with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts on April 14. In the interview, he revealed his long struggle with his sexuality and his subsequent fame as a reality TV star.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time and I’ve hated myself for a long time, and I’m gay. I came to terms with that that earlier this year and have been processing it,” Underwood told Roberts. “The next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. I’m still nervous, but it’s been a journey for sure.”