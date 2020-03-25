Reality star Colton Underwood opens out his struggles with his sexuality

Reality star Colton Underwood is opening up about the struggles he faced as a teenager and young adult with understanding his sexuality.
In his new book “The First Time,” out later this month, the Bachelor star reveals that he “thought he was gay” after being bullied for years.
In an interview with People, the 28-year-old, who recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine, says he grew up in a small town in Illinois where “I was called fatso, four eyes and four lips, because I used to lick my lips, so I would constantly have a red ring around them.”
“I was a little heavy, and that, combined with being socially awkward, led to a really hard time. I didn’t believe in myself. And I was super insecure.”
By high school, many of his peers began telling him he was gay because he chose to abstain from sex.
“It was one of those things where you hear something so often, you start believing it,” Underwood says. “I thought, maybe I am gay. The captain of the football team should be having sex and drinking, right? But I wasn’t.”
He continues, “I didn’t know who I was. And I come from an athletic family, so it was always, ‘Move on, you’re good.’ So that threw me off. In high school, when I was struggling with my sexuality, I’m not going to talk to my parents about it. So I internalized it.”
As it turned out, Underwood eventually realized that everyone was wrong and, actually, he wasn’t gay. But the rumors still persisted.
“Even while my season was airing, I battled the gay [rumors],” he recalls. “They’d say, ‘he’s gay, he’s hiding it.’ No. But I’ve been there, done that now.”
The season ended with Underwood picking Cassie Randolph to be his one and only and the two are still going strong.
“I want my life to be with Cassie,” Underwood says. “I know who I am. And that’s really all that matters.”
12 Comments
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
Sorry Missy, if YOU are thinking you may be Gay it’s time to end the charade and admit to yourself who and what you are ….
djmcgamester
I guess all the people who thought they were straight but later come out should acknowledge that, yes, they’re really straight? People struggle with confusion about sexuality. NBD.
Catholicslutbox
SO THIS WHOLE THING WAS A STORY ABOUT A NON-STORY?
that’s queerty for you…
RoughRugger
It’s a “story” because it gave Q an excuse to include a thirst-trap pic of the non-gay guy.
Donston
Hmmm. Based off his choice of words he doesn’t seem conventionally heterosexual at the very least. And it reads like a lot of his questioning was internal not external. He simply wants to blame other people for him feeling “gay”. But whatever. We all have our own struggles and journeys. And (as I always redundantly say) the romantic, sexual, fascination, affection, emotional fulfillment, relationship contentment spectrum is wide and diverse. We all should be with and love who we truly want to be with and love. I just hope that he’s not driven by stuff like a fragile ego, shame, sociology, religion, family pressure. I also hope he’s keeping it real with that girl as far as his dimensions and motivations. Outside of that, do you.
sillyme
@Donston, I agree with you there that is very likely the exact case and it sounds about right to me and who cares if he is or isn’t some of us went through that same struggle as teens and beyond just to get through things at a point in life and I did it to get through a time in life that I wanted to be out of school before I did anything like sex with another and in my own place so I could relax enough to enjoy it and so forth. I dated in high school with a girl from another town no sex just movies and walks but no sex and wondered if it was what I wanted or not.
justgeo
WTF cares?
bradleyphillip
Exactly
Cam
Yes, by all means, more articles telling us about all of the difficulties heterosexual guys went through in high school with their sexuality. (Eye Roll)
djmcgamester
They only do that with the hot, semi-famous guys.
toddlicious
GAAAAAAAYYYYYYYY!!!!
Who couldn’t tell he was gay during the show? Every week, I was like, this guy is gay.
Poor thing will never be happy…
Family, society, religion, career… all force him into the box of hetero normative lifestyle…
Sad.
Imjustsaying
Not too hard Colton. Look at a picture of Brad Pitt. Look hard. Now, do you want to be Brad Pitt or do you want to be with Brad Pitt. There’s your answer.