Reality star Colton Underwood comes out as gay

Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out as gay during a sit down interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America this morning.
Like so many people, Underwood did a lot of soul searching over the last year, which helped him to accept his sexuality.
“I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay,” the 29-year-old revealed. “I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”
“I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me.”
Much of Underwood’s struggle with accepting his true identity came from his religious upbringing.
“I learned in the Bible that gay is a sin,” he told Roberts. “I don’t feel that anymore.”
“I literally remember praying to God, the morning I found out that I was a bachelor, and thanking him for making me straight. I remember that vividly, saying ‘Finally, you’re letting me be straight. Finally, you’re giving me a wife, a fiancée, that I’m gonna have the kids, gonna have the house.’”
Speculation about his sexuality has been going on for a while now. In 2019, Billy Eichner jokingly told him during an interview that he should “look into” the possibility of gay, teasing, “Maybe you’re the first gay Bachelor, and we don’t even know!”
In March 2020, Underwood told People that there was a time he thought he might be gay after school bullies taunted him about it, but he believed he was just “super insecure.”
“It was one of those things where you hear something so often, you start believing it,” he said. “I thought, maybe I am gay. … I didn’t know who I was.”
Then in August 2020, he went on to the Reality Steve podcast to declare he is not, in fact, gay, saying: “The bottom line is I’m not gay. I have love and support for anybody in the LGBT+ community and support that, and love is love, at the end of the day.”
Today, Underwood says he has accepted his truth and he has the full support of his family.
“I’ve had sort of a range of responses and the underlying most common was ‘I wish you would have told me sooner’,” he told Roberts.
“When I hear that I wish I would have had faith in my friends and family a little bit more. The only reason I’m sitting down with you today is because I have the love and support of my friends and my family.”
12 Comments
Cam
Any time I see sombody like this guy who is supposedly a virgin, 30 years old, good looking and has the line of “I’m really religious and just haven’t met the right girl yet” you can pretty much assume that there will be a coming out sometime.
Mormon guys back from their missions at age 20 will marry the wrong girl to get laid, same with evangelicals straight guys.
This guy’s story was the same one you saw with people like Clay Aiken or Tim Tebow “Oh, he’s religious and a gentleman and just waiting for the right woman.
Clay came out, Tebow hasn’t but I doubt anybody would be surprised.
Chrisk
This could’ve all been avoided if he just came out as bi or some non label dude like they or them. Seems to be accepted trend these days and gets you lots of likes too.
Kidding of course and good for him.
Donston
The dude definitely seemed to have some insecurities concerning his sexuality/where he was in the gender, romantic, sexual, affection, emotion, commitment spectrum. From the hyper religious background, to the whining about randoms calling him “gay”, to how awkward he came off in the clips I saw of The Bachelor, to the obvious need to show off being so into women on a reality TV show, to the stereotypical “queer” signifiers. The messiness was obvious. But it wasn’t my business.
This is also someone who wrote a book where a decent amount of it was apparently about how “not gay” he was. His ex girlfriend accused him of stalking her and putting a tracking device in her car. He used his “straightness” to get a prime gigs on reality TV. He was being rather tactless and borderline homophobic when he was expressing to the media how “not gay” he was. And this was all in the past year. So, there’s clearly still some messiness and instability there. But hopefully, he can be the basic white “gay” he was always meant to be.
Cam
The interesting part was that he was so terrified over the religion, but apparently all of the religious people in his life he was terrified to tell were ok with it.
Then again, he was 30 years old, supposedly a virgin, never married and had been called gay before so many they’d come to terms with it over the last decade.
Jim
Wasn’t the poor boy getting enough attention?
Reality! What a concept.
Donston
Also, the “coming out” just had to be a televised GMA interview. There’s a lot with this dude and how he’s handled things that doesn’t sit right in my spirit. He used being a pretty boy who was “straight” and a virgin for attention. Now, he has to use his apparent “gay-ness”.
I just hope he’s learned from all his messiness and is in decent place mentally.
Donston
Supposedly, he already has a deal with Netflix to do a show about his “coming out”. Gus Kenworthy is gonna be his guide into “gayness”. If it’s not one scam or reach for attention, it’s another.
I’m trying to give him the benefit. But it’s not looking too good. Either way, it’s whatever. Not like I was invested in him before or after “coming out”. And not like I suddenly start like folks just because they are “gay” identifying or appear overall homo-leaning.
Harley
I would lay a bet his mouth lost its virginity a long time ago.
Miles
Good for him for coming out and he is brave for doing it on national television when so many choose a written format.
Fahd
He’s very pretty, and I don’t have a chance, but I still think it best to refrain from judging him. He seems to be clean living,and with his soap opera name and looks, I’m sure he will wind up landing on his feet in a great and blissful relationship.
James26
I definitely don’t watch The Bachelor and I don’t really know much about this guy. But he seems pretty chill and normal, so it’s good that figured himself out and he came out.
Prinny
Who?