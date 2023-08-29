Bisexual ‘Bachelorette’ alum Josh Seiter not dead after all, claims he was hacked

This just in: Josh Seiter isn’t dead after all, despite previous reports that he passed away over the weekend.

A post was shared Seiter’s official Instagram page on Monday. It claimed to be a statement from his family announcing the 36-year-old had died.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing,” read the statement. “His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone.”

No cause of death was given, but the statement concluded with, “For anybody who is experiencing a mental health crisis and needs help, the 988 SMS lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources.”

Turns out, the whole thing was a lie. Or a “cruel joke”, as he now describes it. You know, for people who think it’s funny to joke about suicide.

On Tuesday, hours after multiple national news outlets, including Queerty, had covered his reported death, Seiter issued a video statement saying he’s alive and well and claiming that his account had been hacked.

Shortly after publicly coming out in June, he told Queerty he was engaged to a fellow male exotic dancer named David and days later said they actually married at a “local church” in Illinois.

Four weeks later, Seiter confirmed they had broken up shortly after the wedding ceremony because David “was severely affected by the online hate” the couple received.

He also endured family drama after his brother gave an interview to InTouch alleging the Bachelorette star was only claiming to be part of the LGBTQ+ community in order to boost his OnlyFans career.

Seiter, who appeared on season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015 and was eliminated after one week, denied the allegations saying that his brother’s bigoted ways won’t let him accept his truth.

“He cannot seem to accept that I am a bisexual man or that I make my living on OnlyFans,” Seiter told Queerty. “He is a bigot and his bigotry against my lifestyle is what’s causing him to make up lies about me.”

Over the years, Seiter has spoken about his mental health struggles.

In a July 2021 Instagram post, he described himself as a “suicide attempt survivor.” Seiter wrote: “I battle OCD, Bipolar Depression, and GAD, but I refuse to give up.” He also discussed his sobriety journey and on June 27th celebrated a milestone by writing: “Here’s to 3 years and 8 months of sobriety.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or has concerns about their mental health, there are ways to get help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.