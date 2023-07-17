Out ‘Bachelorette’ star Josh Seiter says adult films are on the way, responds to claims he’s lying about sexuality

Well, Josh Seiter sure knows how to keep our attention!

It was just this past Pride Month that the former Bachelorette contestant came out as bisexual, sharing with Instinct that he grew up in a pretty conservative household, only becoming aware of his queerness later in life.

A few weeks later, Seiter—who works as an exotic dancer, runs an OnlyFans account, and was previously a male escort—revealed exclusively to us here at Queerty that he was engaged to a fellow dancer named David.

But just because he’s “off the market,” that doesn’t mean Seiter’s not going to keep delivering the goods. In fact, he’s stepping up his content game in a big way, announcing this week he’s “teamed up with a media company” to star in “a series of adult films.”

The update comes direct from Seiter’s Instagram account, where the creator shared a text post providing very little information, but adding that more details were coming “in the following weeks.”

Seiter appears to have comments turned off on his account, but we’re sure his 340k+ followers are excited.

Of course, the question on everyone’s minds is likely: What kind of adult films? Will the freshly out star create content with other men? Women? Anyone and everyone?

Well, thankfully PRIDE asked him that very question. In a statement, Seiter responded: “I am open to shooting with anybody. Gender identity and sexual orientation does not matter to me. My mindset is nothing is off the table. I want to shoot with everyone.”

Equal opportunity on-screen hook-ups? Well, alright then, Seiter! Color us intrigued.

Josh Seiter responds to allegations that he’s not bisexual

However, there’s a big wrinkle to all of this: Just last week, In Touch published a piece with Seiter’s brother, who claims his sibling has been in an open relationship with a woman named Jennifer since 2019, and that his “fiancé” David is “just his buddy and workout partner.”

But wait, there’s more: The brother alleges that Seiter is “not bisexual in the least and is 100% straight.”

He goes on to claim that the former Bachelorette contestant is “poaching from the LGBTQ community,” telling In Touch: “He knows a lot of his followers and fans are gay men so I am led to believe this is all just to boost his OnlyFans. It’s not real… He knew if he claimed to be bi then he could double his potential subscriber base. Everything he does is for money. He claims the subscribers on his site have gone from 400 to 2,000 since his announcement.”

We’d be hesitant to put any weight in these claims, but in the same piece, Seiter himself responds to his brother’s allegations saying, “A lot of what is being alleged is in fact true. Some is not. I cannot elaborate further at this time.”

Wait… what?

Seiter goes on to confirm his open relationship with Jennifer, but says they’ve only been together since 2021—not 2019. He also describes himself as “75% straight and 25% other.”

And what about his engagement to David he was excited to tell us about just a few weeks ago? According to an interview he gave to Gayety a week later, the two “impulsively” got married at a “local church” in Illinois on June 13. But, in the recent piece on Pride, the writer states Seiter’s “engagement” has “since ended.”

In light of the recent reporting, we followed up with Seiter for further comment to set the record straight. In a statement shared over email, he says that he and David did, indeed, get married, but that they are no longer together: “He was severely affected by the online hate and it led to us parting ways.”

Here’s what he had to say about his brother’s comments in In Touch:

“I come from a very religious, conservative family. Me and my two brothers were homeschooled our entire lives until college by born again Christian parents. We were taught that anything other than a heterosexual lifestyle was a sin and unacceptable. I no longer subscribe to the religious beliefs my family did. However, my brother, who In Touch talked to, does. He cannot seem to accept that I am a bisexual man or that I make my living on OnlyFans. He is a bigot and his bigotry against my lifestyle is what’s causing him to make up lies about me. What this is really about is a conservative family that disagrees with my lifestyle and my line of work. They are trying to destroy my career because we don’t share the same belief system and I think that is sad. All it does is reaffirm for me that I made the right decision when I walked away from part of my family years ago. Sometimes we share the same DNA with people but that’s where being a “family” begins and ends. I acknowledge that I probably should have been more honest with the women on television that I dated while I was in an open relationship, but it is what it is. I can’t go back in time and I can’t change that. That’s what I meant in the In Touch piece when I stated that most of what he said, on that point, was factual. Everything he said regarding my sexuality is false.”

Despite the break-up, Seiter sounds eager to move on. Though he’s not currently at liberty to share more about his “adult film endeavor,” the performer assures us he will be working with “a very reputable media company and the films will be some of the most popular and most watched in the adult film industry given the names that will be involved.”

And, hey, Seiter did say he was open to “shooting with anybody” in those upcoming adult films, so maybe he’ll really walk the walk, so to speak, and squash any more rumors that he’s just pretending to be queer to boost his following.

So come on, Josh! Show us what you’ve got!