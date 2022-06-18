Bo Burnham’s extras, Zac Efron’s ‘stache, & Ryan Cleary’s shake

This week Ryan Gosling transformed into a perfect Ken Doll, Tom Brady made plans for his used underwear, and a white supremacist got kicked out of the house for threatening to disrupt Pride. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Mika dimmed the lights.
David Ratcliffe took a rest.
Okkar Min Maung rinsed off.
Tyson Beckford ate right.
Ryan Cleary had a shake.
Jimmy Fowlie entertained a crowd.
Bo Burnham dropped some extras.
Yona Knight-Wisdom popped a squat.
Elliott Norris went for a ride.
Dyllon Burnside celebrated #tradethursday.
Jorik Hendrickx ushered in summer.
Austin Mahone stayed temporary.
Terry Miller kicked the competition.
Sterling Walker had coffee.
Jackson O’Doherty dubbed himself “Queen of the Jungle.”
Liam Payne warmed up.
Derrick Gordon woke up with Pride.
Zac Efron reached the top.
Tom Daley worked on his tan.
And Nat Sakdatorn walked on water.
6 Comments
ingyaom
Saved the best for last.
Just.my.opinion
Only one (or maybe two) of these men deserve to be featured. You can do better, Queerty.
bigdandd
Other than Zac, who are THESE people? Bo is one of the most hateful, arrogant, no talent people on the planet! Did ANYONE actually watch him on Netflix? REALLY Queerty?????
dougie
Just goes to show you that pretty much everything is in the eye of the beholder. While I don’t necessarily relish looking at shirtless Bo, I think that he’s one of the most creative comics out there – original, sarcastic and ironic, and talented – not your typical stand-up comedian. And that’s a good thing.
SDR94103
blah.
mateo
“Most importantly, we grow”–Ryan Cleary. Ryan, I’d like to see YOU grow. And “most importantly”, I’d like to FEEL you grow…..inside my mouth.