INSTASTUDS

Bo Burnham’s extras, Zac Efron’s ‘stache, & Ryan Cleary’s shake

By

This week Ryan Gosling transformed into a perfect Ken Doll, Tom Brady made plans for his used underwear, and a white supremacist got kicked out of the house for threatening to disrupt Pride. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Mika dimmed the lights.

 

A post shared by MIKA (@mikainstagram)

David Ratcliffe took a rest.

 

A post shared by David Ratcliffe (@davidratcliffe_)

Okkar Min Maung rinsed off.

 

A post shared by Okkar Min Maung (@okkar_min_maung)

Tyson Beckford ate right.

 

A post shared by Tyson C.Beckford (@tysoncbeckford)

Ryan Cleary had a shake.

 

A post shared by Ryan Cleary (@theryancleary)

Jimmy Fowlie entertained a crowd.

 

A post shared by Jimmy Fowlie (@jimmyfowlie)

Bo Burnham dropped some extras.

 

A post shared by Vulture (@vulture)

Yona Knight-Wisdom popped a squat.

 

A post shared by Yona Knight-Wisdom (@yonakw)

Elliott Norris went for a ride.

 

A post shared by Elliott Norris (@elliottnorris)

Dyllon Burnside celebrated #tradethursday.

 

A post shared by Dyllón (@dyllonburnside)

Jorik Hendrickx ushered in summer.

 

A post shared by Jorik Hendrickx (@jorik.hendrickx)

Austin Mahone stayed temporary.

 

A post shared by @austinmahone

Terry Miller kicked the competition.

 

A post shared by Terry Miller (@terrysphotstoo)

Sterling Walker had coffee.

 

A post shared by Sterling Walker (@sterlingdwalker)

Jackson O’Doherty dubbed himself “Queen of the Jungle.”

 

A post shared by Jackson O’Doherty (@itsjackson)

Liam Payne warmed up.

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Derrick Gordon woke up with Pride.

 

A post shared by Derrick Gordon (@itsderrickgordon)

Zac Efron reached the top.

 

A post shared by Wonderland (@wonderland)

Tom Daley worked on his tan.

 

A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley)

And Nat Sakdatorn walked on water.

 

A post shared by Nat Sakdatorn (@natsakdatorn)