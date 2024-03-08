Bronze Avery heats things up on “Spring Break”, Ariana channels Robyn & Ethan likes it

We know, Ariana has finally made her grand(e) return to pop music with her new album out today, but trust and believe, there are still plenty of stellar releases that have dropped today from LGBTQ+ artists. From odes to ballroom culture, steamy spring break bangers and a new showtune all about drag, count on Queerty to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest in queer music.

Kick off your weekend with this week’s edition of “Bop After Bop”….

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

“we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” by Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has returned to pop music with a spotless mind and a healed heart on her seventh studio album, eternal sunshine. This dreamy concept album is packed with introspective and gut-wrenching lyrics, riveting melodies, and, of course, major bops. On second single “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)”, Grande blends all of these elements into one serene pop lullaby. With an instrumental that draws parallels to Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own”, it’s perfect for a melancholic dance session, whether in the club or in your bedroom. The music video, drawing inspiration from the 2004 romantic sci-fi movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (for which the album’s concept is based off of), is also one of her best in years. Though Ariana may be moving on and letting go on this track, we fear this song will have us in a chokehold for quite some time.

“Spring Break” by Bronze Avery

Queerty favorite Bronze Avery is glistening on his perfectly-timed new single, “Spring Break”. As if he wasn’t heating things up already with his string of fiery singles leading up to his forthcoming project HEATWAVE, “Spring Break” turns it up a notch with sugary sweet vocals paired with sun-soaked beats. With this release, Avery may have just dropped the song of the spring and the summer.

“It’s A Drag (from DRAG: The Musical)” by Alaska & Nick Adams

Forget a Rusical, “DRAG: The Musical” is the real deal. This award-winning production is days away from beginning its encore run at Hollywood’s Bourbon Room, and the show is getting some new material. “It’s A Drag” is a brooding, glam rock ballad performed by drag icon Alaska and Broadway star Nick Adams, and this duet is sure to ignite audiences during the musical’s limited engagement at the Bourbon Room, running from March 15-30, with opening nights planned for March 22 and 23, before making its triumphant migration to NYC in the fall.

“IAM IAM IAM” by Bentley Robles

Our boy Bentley Robles is coming through swinging on his latest single, “IAM IAM IAM”, which accompanies the release of the deluxe edition of his debut EP, Ugly Crier (Deluxe), out today. This deluxe edition includes five fiery new tracks, with the opener “IAM IAM AIM” being a knockout from start to finish. Robles continues to prove why he is the prince of queer pop, and if you want to see him shine, be sure to catch him on tour this Spring with fellow indie queer music superstar Zee Machine

“Like It” by ETHAN

If you thought the sexy pop boy fantasy was dead, ETHAN is here to prove you wrong. His latest drop, “Like It,” doesn’t just captivate with its steamy music video, but the track’s Y2K pop-meets-classic R&B vibe is what will really hook you in. Created as part of APRA AMCOS Songhubs: Pride, curated by Troye Sivan and Lucas Keller, there is nowhere to go but up for this rising Aussie artist.

“Banjee Girls” by Kayne The Lovechild

It’s time to give Kayne The Lovechild his 10s. Bronx native and genre-bending artist Kayne the Lovechild is back with “Banjee Girls”, a bouncy and fierce ode to ballroom culture that will have you on your feet in no time. The music video, directed by Katie Paul, features global club legend Kevin Aviance and finds Kayne turning a Brooklyn supermarket into a full ball embellished with voguers and opulence that only a true New Yorker could exude. Kayne continues to prove he is not here to play, as he’s clearly able to clear any category in pop music.

“Every Feeling” by Nieri

Dance artist Nieri has released his sophomore EP, “Flow State,” a sonic journey of self-discovery, melding electro synths, techno textures, and pop melodies across nine tracks. The standout? “Every Feeling”: a poignant dance-pop declaration of reclaiming personal power. With uplifting production and powerful vocals throughout, Nieri has found an impressive niche in the queer pop scene, proving his skill in creating a euphoric experience tailor-made for the dance floor.