Bentley Robles dishes on bops for romantics, messy texting & why this ‘Hunger Games’ character is babygirl

Queer pop prince Bentley Robles wants you to let it all out.

With his addictive 2023 EP Ugly Crier, the singer-songwriter leaned into every emotion, every romance, every heartbreak, and every tear, crafting a short but oh-so-sweet excuse to get on the dance floor and feel yourself cut loose.

But now he’s ready to do it once more, with even more feeling, releasing Ugly Crier (Deluxe) on March 7 which includes five new vibrant, heart-on-sleeve tracks like the self-love anthem “I AM I AM I AM” and the appropriately titled “Just OK (Euphoric).”

It’s just the latest step in Robles’ ascendancy to pop royalty, something he’s fantasized about since he was a kid, raised on the music of the divas we all know in love. “I remember locking my bedroom door and escaping into this fantastical pop world they allowed me to step into,” he told Broke Magazine last year. “I would emulate their every move. I knew every lyric, I watched the live performances over and over (I still do). It inspired little me to dream. And bigger me has set out to fulfill it.”

Next, he’s got a spring tour with fellow indie music darling Zee Machine in the works (their viral collab “See Me Naked” still get us all hot and bothered). But, before they hit the road, we hit Robles up to be the latest guest in our rapid-fire Q&A series, Dishin’ It. In our nothing’s-off-the-table conversation, Robles opens up about why he’ll choice voice notes over texts any day, the diary entries that fueled his new Ugly Crier tracks, and *hint, hint* the fast way to his heart.

Is there a piece of media—whether a movie, TV series, book, album, theater, video game, etc…—that you consider a big part of your own coming-out journey, or that has played an important role in your understanding of queerness? Why does it stand out to you?

THE FINAL FANTASY VIDEO GAME SERIES. *shows matching tattoos for reference* I had a Neopets guild called “Final Fantasy Freaks”, I played with swords (broomsticks) in my backyard, my first crush was a monkey-tailed thief named Zidane (FF9). My queer *ss lived for otherworldly magical escapes; Final Fantasy gave me an escape from my uncomfortably conservative town of Rancho Cucamonga. It stands out to me because it allowed me to belong, it let me breathe.

Your new deluxe release of UGLY CRIER includes even more bops that draw from your personal experiences—the tough times and the good ones—to tell these evocative, emotional stories. Can you share a bit about the real-life inspirations behind one of these new tracks?

UGLY CRIER is a series of diary entries, straight from my warped and lonely heart. The lead track “IAM IAM IAM” comes direct from my serous pericardium (the most delicate part of the heart). I’m a Latin Cancer, and with that comes its challenges of feeling everything, everywhere all at ONCE. Both my biggest gift and greatest downfall. It’s helped me write some stellar pop music but has personally got me into some tedious situations. I’ve often been the villain in another person’s story, something that I’ve had a very hard time with.

“IAM IAM IAM” is for every minute that I’ve wasted worrying about what other people think of me, every night of sleep I’ve lost to worry over what I said or did, and every one that’s put the blame on me. It’s succumbing to each and every individual & situation that’s done me wrong, I am everything you want me to be and in the worst ways. I wrote a song about it. And I hope you hear it around every corner.

You’ve spoken about how you were raised on big, glossy pop music with a capital P.O.P., so we’re wondering (and forgive us for making you choose): Who’s your all-time #1 pop diva and why?

Miss Hilary Duff, a queer awakening, I was OBSESSED. She is a multi-faceted diva, and she had the Midas Touch. Although her musical career hasn’t spanned the decades of other divas that could be befitting of this title, she was a constant source of inspiration and courage during the scary formative years of my queer life. Something I hope to thank her for one day (preferably at the Grammys, with a Grammy in both our hands) Justice for “Sparks”!

You describe “We Should” as “the hottest text your ex song” ever (and we agree). But when it comes to texting with a certain someone, do you have any do’s or don’ts? Is there such a thing as being too messy of a texter?

I’m a voice note girl, I LOVE A VOICE NOTE. Pressing record on that button ooof I get a rush of adrenaline just thinking about it. Texting is so boring, if I wanna get my message across, I need to emote bitch. My only rule is to be honest—regardless of who you’re talking to, don’t hide behind your phone, tell the truth, say what you feel, don’t subscribe to the games.

Where’s one of the first spaces you can remember that made you feel a part of a queer community?

Immediately coming to mind is the cavernous Oasis night club off E Foothill Blvd. in Upland. Freshly 18 with my best friend Ashley, and off we would go to dance our little teen *sses off to peak Kesha and Gaga. Attending a high school that was incredibly homophobic I was made to feel like such a freak, going to a space where I could let it all out especially at that age, was euphoria. The icing on this communal cake was a Del Taco across the street that was 24 hours, need I say more?

Who’s a fictional character you had a crush on at a younger age (or maybe still do!)? What do you remember loving about them?

Peeta Mellark! I loved his soft adoration for Katniss. His “I’ll do anything for you” energy was just so babygirl.

As a total romantic, what are some of the most romantic—or, you know, hottest—things someone could do to really get your attention?

I’m a total “words of affirmation” guy – tell me you love me all day, talk about how hot you think I am, stand on a table and declare you undying love, write me a letter and read it out loud in front of all your ex’s. Words, words, words—that sh*t gets me hard.

Who is a queer or trans artist/performer/creator that you think is doing really cool work right now? Why are they someone we should all be paying attention to?

REYSHA RAMI!! There are so many things I could say but her music says it best. Don’t say I didn’t warn you when she’s THAT girl in the next year! She has the IT factor, with all the talent in the world to match. Start with “Kitty,” and stay tuned for Bentley X Reysha on UGLY CRIER (Deluxe).

I also adore Matty Marz—she’s an incredible trans artist, producer, writer, dancer. The quadrupole threat. She threw me a bone a few years back and saw something in me that most wouldn’t have, she has that finely tuned ear and that focused eye. She can turn dust into diamonds. Bursting with so much talent I cannot wait to see all the life forms in which it comes alive.

