Caitlyn Jenner’s bid for California gov. just hit a snag: her kids

As Caitlyn Jenner readies herself for a potential run for California governor in a recall election this year, word has emerged that she’s already encountered some opposition close to home: her sons Brody, Brandon and Burt.

TMZ reports that all three of her sons advised her against running as they don’t feel she’s qualified. The night before she announced her plans to the public, Caitlyn apparently called each of her sons, all of whom said she should rethink the entire enterprise.

The news comes amid reports that former stepdaughters Kylie and Kim Kardashian have also declined to campaign for Caitlyn in the potential election. Kim is apparently quite staunch in her position, as she and Caitlyn have clashed over issues around prison reform, and because she’s in the midst of a divorce from estranged husband Kanye West.

The report also follows confirmation from former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger that he discussed a potential run with Caitlyn Jenner, and advised her to make her bid official.

The announcement that Jenner plans to challenge current Gov. Gavin Newsom in a potential recall has already met with wide backlash. Actors Billy Porter and Jen Richards, as well as queer writer David Badash have all criticized Jenner’s decision to run. Jenner will also likely face difficult questions regarding her support for the anti-queer policies of Donald Trump, and her involvement in a deadly car accident in 2015.