Carlos Alcaraz’s quick change, Laith Ashley’s full pouch, & Andy Cohen’s day off

Laith Ashley worked out at home.
@laith_ashley
Trying to make at home fitness content when you have clingy doggos. (I am the one with separation anxiety though lol)♬ original sound – Laith Ashley
Andrew Christian’s trophy boys ate sweets.
@theandrewchristian Skills! 😳 #andrewchristian #trophyboy #whippedcream ♬ Original Sound – Unknown
Trixie Mattel went behind the scenes.
@trixie @Trixie Motel ♬ original sound – trixiemattel
Miley Cyrus recalled an iconic shot.
@queerty #MileyCyrus shares cute memory from behind the scenes of her #VanityFair shoot. #hannahmontana #usedtobeyoung ♬ original sound – Queerty*
Bomanizer went to Cava.
@bomanizer The Bodashians love spice… and we love @CAVA #cavapartner ♬ original sound – Bomanizer
Carlos Alcaraz fed the fans.
@usopen Understandable #carlosalcaraz #tennis #usopen ♬ original sound – US Open
Troye Sivan discussed that album cover.
@fitzywippakate @Troye Sivan spilled on what the model on his new album cover did to get THAT SMILE out of him 😍🙊 #troyesivan #rush #somethingtogiveeachother ♬ original sound – Fitzy Wippa with Kate
Andy Cohen went shopping in East Hampton.
@elderordonez Andy Cohen Is All Smiles While Doing Some Shopping In East Hampton New York Yesterday morning, he is always smiling got a nice attitude really friendly guy 🙏👍(🎥) @elderordonez1 #andycohen #johnmayer #bravo #realhousewives jenniferlawrence #jenniferlopez #benaffleck #woman #pretty #beautiful #elderordonez1 #justinbieber #haileybieber #kimkardashian #kyliejenner #ladygaga #tiktok #reel#beckyg #reelsinstagram #follow #photography #photo #newyork #selenagomez #taylorswift #instagram #instacool #girl ♬ original sound – Elder Ordonez
Josh Helfgott read Alexander Hamilton‘s letters.
@joshhelfgott Hamilton’s skill with a quill is undeniable🥺 #lgbtq ♬ original sound – Josh Helfgott
And Dylan Mulvaney won big.
@queerty Dylan Mulvaney’s ‘Breakout Creator’ Acceptance Speech at the #StreamyAwards includes epic beer joke. #DylanMulvaney #budweiser #lgbtq ♬ original sound – Queerty*
6 Comments
SFMike
Dylan Mulvaney is beyond fake.
balttymore
As fake as Laith’s bulge
carllonghorn
She’s been very successful and has stood up to an incredible amount of hate and shaming. Too bad she has to deal with a-holes in our own community, too. Green is not your best color.
Matt in SD
Do you ever have anything good to say? You only ever show up to slop hate all over everything. It sounds like a very sad existence. You probably think anyone who smiles and laughs and is happy and grateful i fake. I pity you.
frapachino
@ Matt in SD
Oh my gosh the irony in your comment.
jp47
Gotta love Trixie in doing shameless pr for her motel. Business in PS is usually down in summer, but is sure to pick up during the cooler months. Anyone else think that Miley Cyrus and Adore Delano may be the same person? As for Dylan, she needs to get a better stylist/alterations person to make that dress fit better.