Celebrity Daily Dose: J. August Richards on his two addictive binge series

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our series, Queerantined: Daily Dose. Every weekday as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a binge-able title to keep you extra engaged.

J. August Richards is having a moment.

The handsome, veteran actor, known for shows such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Angel, and Rasing the Bar just landed his first leading role on a primetime drama, Council of Dads. He also just came out of the closet while doing press for the series. Since he plays a gay dad, Richards felt he needed to live his truth as much as his character. “I knew that I could not portray this gay man honestly without letting you all know that I am a gay man myself. I’ve never done that with the people that I’ve worked with,” Richards said at the time.

We managed to chat with Richards, who gave us a couple of suggestions for our viewing habits (beyond Council of Dads, of course).

“What I’m watching right now is The Last Dance on ESPN,” he told us. “It’s a documentary about Michael Jordan, and I love it. It’s so good.”

“Mrs. America is so good,” he adds. “[Cate Blanchett] is one of ten people that are great on the show. I’m attracted to anything about the struggle for equality, even groups that I’m not a part of. I feel very passionate about the rights of women and girls, so that show really speaks to me.”

The Last Dance streams on the ESPN app.

Mrs. America streams on Hulu, Amazon & YouTube.