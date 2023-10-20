Charli & Sam hit the city, Sasha Colby feels her power, Kevin Abstract shows his sweet side: Your weekly bop roundup

The queer music scene was not playing any games this week, as we’ve been blessed with an exciting range of new releases. This Friday is packed with powerful new tracks, and it seems each week our radar of new music releases continues to get more exciting, which is perfect for us as we are quickly approaching every gay’s favorite time of year: Halloween! We’ve handpicked six fresh new drops from your favorite LGBTQ+ artists that are sure to set your weekend off to a sickening start.

Let’s get right into it and check out this week’s edition of “bop after bop”…

“In The City” by Charli XCX & Sam Smith

It’s Charli, baby! Miss XCX is back and has joined forces with Sam Smith to serve us an electrifying new ode to nightlife. “In The City” is a bouncy, anthemic bop with chunky house pianos and shimmering synths that is sure to kick off your weekend right and keep you on your feet all night. Produced by Charli’s longtime collaborator A.G. Cook, it’s an example of what Charli does best: perfectly crafted pop that ponders on life. With its message of freedom and wild abandon, this collaboration is a pop powerhouse that’s not to be missed for your next night out.

“Feel The Power” by Sasha Colby, Glovibes & Luciana

The G-O-D-D-E-S-S herself is making sure you feel her power with her new single. “Feel The Power” is a disco-house-infused club banger perfectly suited for the stage and packed with powerful lyrics that continue the RuPaul’s Drag Race winner’s trailblazing legacy. With the lines “You get what you give you see / All about inclusivity / I wanna see your colors, true / You love me and I love you”, the current reigning queen never forgets her platform, and she’s ready to share it with us all on her “Sasha Colby: Stripped Tour”, announced today. This 22-city tour (produced by Live Nation) will showcase the star’s many talents across the US and Canada. Make sure to snatch your tickets before they’re gone!

“Flashy” by City Girls feat. Kim Petras

City Girls are making their play in the pop game with their new collaboration with Kim Petras. A dreamy, diamond-like delight, “Flashy” pairs Kim’s catchy hooks with JT & Yung Miami’s playful, melodic rap verses that make the track flow effortlessly. We haven’t seen City Girls in this light, but they really seem to be shining in this new spotlight. A standout on their new album RAW, we’re sure we’ll hear this new bop everywhere soon enough.

“Lethal Woman” by Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron’s latest single, “Lethal Woman,” is a bold club banger that’s a daring blend of musical elements. Starting with eerie laughter and a Phantom of the Opera-inspired piano riff, the track takes you on a dark, thrilling journey that packs a punch. With lyrics like “sharp as a knife under the table,” it’s a sleek, seductive and slightly spooky celebration of empowerment and desire that offers just a taste of what’s to come from her debut album, Alchemical: Volume 1, set to release in December.

“What Should I Do?” by Kevin Abstract

Former BROCKHAMPTON member Kevin Abstract is gearing up for the release of his fourth album, Blanket, a more rock-inspired record with no traditional rap verses, which we normally expect from this prolific queer artist. His latest cut from the project, “What Should I Do?”, offers a slice of bedroom pop, with Abstract delivering a playful, light vocal tone cascading against heavy strums of guitar. Chockful of interesting vocal effects that live up to the musician’s last name, it’s a sweet, sentimental song filled with temptation showcasing Kevin at his most relaxed and alluring yet.

“Dang” by Caroline Polachek

Alternative pop prophet Caroline Polachek took Gay Twitter™ by storm this week with her cooky camp-filled performance of her new single “Dang” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Polachek is no stranger to schooling audiences with sonically strange but effective soundscapes, and this glitchy new electro-pop track is no exception. It’s a trip worth taking, and it’s a sight to behold as we watch this innovative artist continue to blossom with each new release.