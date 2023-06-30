Charli takes us on a “Speed Drive”, Lagoona teams up with Alaska, Greta Van Fleet rocks our world: Your weekly bop roundup

We’re rounding out the last day of Pride Month with one final roundup of new queer music releases. With another June down, it’s definitely been one for the books for the queer music scene, and artists this week couldn’t help but join in on the fun.

From movie soundtracks, drag queen royalty, and modern rock, this week’s bop roundup has it all, so let’s take one final lap this Pride month…

“Speed Drive (From Barbie The Album)” by Charli XCX

Vroom vroom, get in! Charli’s dropped yet another banger and she refuses to leave the driver’s seat in the pop game. She’s a master at her craft after all, and this quick headrush of glittery pop perfection is speeding past other releases this Friday. The song serves as another single from the Barbie The Album, which of course is the soundtrack for the upcoming Barbie movie (as if we couldn’t be more hyped). The song clocks in at a little less than two minutes long, but is one of the more engaging songs on the soundtrack so far, coupled with a sample of Toni Basil’s hit 1981 single ‘Mickey’. I mean…. her mind? We live, and Charli’s off to the races with this release.

“Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!” by Lagoona Bloo ft. Alaska

Drag queen and pop sensation from NYC Lagoona Bloo has released her new single “Boom, Boom, Boom!!” featuring Alaska Thunderfuck. The song, which is a cover of the iconic Vengaboys song, offers high-energy, playful pop whimsy, sprinkled with Alaska’s signature adlibs. With her impressive vocal prowess and repertoire of solid pop songs to her name, Lagoona is redefining the intersection between pop and drag. With her previous releases having amassed millions of streams on Spotify, showcasing her talent by opening for Alaska on the Red 4 Filth tour, appearing on The Voice and America’s Got Talent, and also starring in Drag: The Musical, the gal is booked and busy, and for good reason: this queen has a talent for days. As Lagoona preps for the release of her debut studio album UNDERWATER BUBBLE POP later this year, Lagoona’s collaboration with Alaska is an exciting preview of what’s to come.

“The Falling Sky” by Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet makes a fiery return with their latest single, “The Falling Sky,” off their upcoming album Starcatcher, set to release July 21. The Led Zeppelin-esque song exudes a fusion of heavy guitar riffs, intense vocals, and pointed lyricism that speaks to facing adversity head-on. The band describes the track as a representation of “an unwavering warrior engaged in an eternal and impossible battle for salvation, laden with symbolic elements”. Frontman Josh Kiszka recently came out via Instagram, revealing he has been in a loving, same-sex relationship with his partner for the past 8 years, whom he lives with in Tennessee, and noted how “there is still work to be done for LGBTQ+ rights in TN, the nation, and the world”. With an impressive musical output and commitment to their craft, the band continues to solidify their position as modern champions of hard rock.

“Just A Rose” by Ralph

Queer pop diva Ralph graces us with her sensational 222 EP today, a musical treasure trove brimming with smoldering sapphic bops, infectious pop anthems, and soul-stirring love ballads. This six-track project showcases Ralph’s artistry, featuring dancefloor-ready bops, irresistible hooks, and heartfelt lyrics that weave a tapestry of both sorrow and joy. The EP’s opening track, “Just A Rose,” co-produced by Ralph herself, is glistened with crystal clear vocals, showcasing the artist’s brilliant higher register, contrasted with cheeky, self-assured verses blooming together to create an ode to self-love. Having been recently featured on Canada’s Drag Race Season 1 winner Priyanka’s new track “Bad Bitches Don’t Cry” and a recent announcement for upcoming fall tour dates, Ralph’s rise on the scene is looking promising.

“The Worst Person Alive” by G Flip

Australian musician G Flip has unveiled their latest offering, “The Worst Person Alive,” serving as the second glimpse into their forthcoming album Drummer. The groovy, percussion-heavy track is accompanied by a visually captivating music video showcasing the artist playing the drums atop a moving vehicle, cruising through the picturesque countryside. Reflecting on the track, they delve into the emotional turmoil of initiating a breakup, experiencing the subsequent feeling of being, you guessed it, the worst person alive. It’s a direct shot-to-the-heart type of track, and nothing can pierce you more than G’s impressive vocal delivery. Second to their incredible artistry as a songwriter, it has been an extraordinary year for the artist, who surprised fans with the announcement of their marriage to Chrishell Stause, star of Selling Sunset, after a year of dating. With all these blessings coming their way, we can’t wait to be blessed with their next body of work.