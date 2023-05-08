Cheyenne Jackson reacts to ‘Call Me Kat’ cancellation in the most adorable way

Cheyenne Jackson (Photo: Shutterstock)

The sitcom Call Me Kat has been canceled after three seasons. The show aired its season 3 finale last week. Less than 24 hours later, Fox TV confirmed it would not return to the channel.

“We are very proud of Call Me Kat,” a Fox rep said in a statement to TVLine. “But, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped. We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to Call Me Kat.”

Parsons exec-produced the show, which starred his Big Bang Theory co-star, Bialik.

She played the title role of Kat in the show, which was based on the UK show Miranda. The cast also included the late Leslie Jordan, who passed away suddenly last year.

Another of its cast members was Cheyenne Jackson, 47. He marked the series finale with an Instagram posting that hinted its future was in doubt.

“Tonight is our season 3 finale and maybe our series finale. We don’t know yet. But whatever the future brings, these past three years of making 50+ episodes of @callmekatfox are something I’ll never forget and I will cherish the memories I’ve made and the friendships I’ve gained.”

He followed this over the weekend with a photo of himself and his son, Ethan (born in 2016).

“Yes, the guy on the right just had his sitcom canceled, but the guy on the left just learned how to tie double shoelace knots…So…the day is not completely terrible.”

Many friends and fans assured Jackson that he’d have a new job soon.

Actress Marissa Jaret Winokur replied, “Ohhhh yeah a kid that ties his own shoes is a win .. and the guy on the right will have a new show in NO TIME.”

Here’s wishing Jackson, and everyone else involved with Call Me Kat, all the best going forward.