buh-bye

Christian Walker is going through some things

Christian Walker has had it with California, and California has clearly had it with Christian.

The walking parody of a conservative “influencer” has announced he’s “escaping” the Golden State to take refuge in the Sunshine State–aka Florida–and Californians couldn’t be happier with the plan.

In addition to making eye-roll-inducing headlines criticizing the queer community, Walker has recently experienced some uncomfortable encounters with Kehlani and Elvira, and many are joking that the two icons deserve credit for the move.

Meanwhile, Walker told his followers that “California has been ruined by the left. They punish hard work and reward bad behavior. I’m off to somewhere that supports my values and protects it’s [sic] residents. SEE YOU IN MIAMI, DESANTIS-LAND, FLORIDA”

No one can say for certain what the social media personality knows about “hard work,” but the fact that he’s headed far, far away was met with celebration. Unless, of course, you live in Miami, in which case — good luck.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting: