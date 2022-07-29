Christian Walker is going through some things

Christian Walker has had it with California, and California has clearly had it with Christian.

The walking parody of a conservative “influencer” has announced he’s “escaping” the Golden State to take refuge in the Sunshine State–aka Florida–and Californians couldn’t be happier with the plan.

In addition to making eye-roll-inducing headlines criticizing the queer community, Walker has recently experienced some uncomfortable encounters with Kehlani and Elvira, and many are joking that the two icons deserve credit for the move.

I’M ESCAPING CALIFORNIA AND MOVING TO FLORIDA!!! California has been ruined by the left. They punish hard work and reward bad behavior. I’m off to somewhere that supports my values and protects it’s residents. SEE YOU IN MIAMI, DESANTIS-LAND, FLORIDA ???? pic.twitter.com/kAneFVD15u — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) July 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Walker told his followers that “California has been ruined by the left. They punish hard work and reward bad behavior. I’m off to somewhere that supports my values and protects it’s [sic] residents. SEE YOU IN MIAMI, DESANTIS-LAND, FLORIDA”

No one can say for certain what the social media personality knows about “hard work,” but the fact that he’s headed far, far away was met with celebration. Unless, of course, you live in Miami, in which case — good luck.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting:

Kehlani ran his ass out omg https://t.co/Oh0BycWYiR — online friend (@likesmoth) July 27, 2022

the california starbucks employees finding out that christian walker is moving to florida pic.twitter.com/dZYKLIbOrS — wiLL (@willfulchaos) July 28, 2022

You’re proudly moving to state Governed by someone who considers you less than human. Super odd flex.👍 — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 27, 2022

California is getting a little nicer soon — Godisinmytoaster 🇺🇸 🇺🇦🕊 (@Godisinmytoast1) July 26, 2022

Wow, California is finally starting to heal. Bye Christian…You can leave your rights at the door, as you won’t be needing them in Florida — Nefler’s Mufflers (@nicodemustherat) July 26, 2022

Miss Thang will last 5 minutes in that humidity. — Mike Busby (@MikeBusby6) July 26, 2022

Don’t let the door hit you on your way out! Bye. – Everyone in California — L. B-Smith ☮️ (@rosecolordglasz) July 26, 2022