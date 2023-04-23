Code switching for pros, gay families fleeing Florida, & an epic Eras Tour proposal

Get to know the 12 queens competing for the most legendary crown in drag herstory, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Michael Doherty met a fan.
@itsmichaeldoherty Love my fans 😂 😘 #fyp ♬ original sound – Michael Doherty
MUNA set the tone.
@flurtyandthriving @kroq do better lol, if you can figure out 10 years and 3 albums you can figure out how not to misgender them 💀 #muna #whereismuna #katiegavin #josettemaskin #naomimcpherson #nonbinary #coachella #onethatgotaway ♬ What I Want – MUNA
Enrique Anarte uncovered the Spanish jails for tops and bottoms.
@openlynews The Spanish state has never offered an official apology to the LGBTQ+ victims of Francisco Franco’s dictatorship, which include an estimated 5,000 gay and bi men and transgender women who were convicted under Spain’s former laws criminalising gay relations. #lgbtqhistory #queerhistory #historytok ♬ Stories 2 – Danilo Stankovic
Congressman Robert Garcia met a real-life goddess, Sasha Colby.
@robertgarciaca Charisma. Uniqueness. Nerve. Talent. #sashacolby #sasha #rupaulsdragrace #rupaulsdragraceseason15 #congress #congressman #democrat #dems ♬ original sound – Robert Garcia
Patti LuPone got real on The View.
@queerty “These are human beings.” – #pattilupone #lgbtq #transrights #fyp ♬ original sound – Queerty*
Vintage Tyra Banks went viral.
@candlejennerofficial in between #floptok ♬ original sound – candlejenner
Ryan Durgy caught his grandma talking trash.
@ryandurgy Hilairous conversation between my dad and my very religious grandma from inside the cottage about whether I’m gay or not… all while my sister and I slayed some choreo outside 😂 #fyp #funny #gay ♬ original sound – Ryan
Gay families decided to leave Florida.
@kosmickarly To my fellow LGBTQ folks in Florida, sending love during these terrifying times 🌈 #dontsaydesantis #queer #wlw #wlwcouple #bandesantis #lesbiansoftiktok #gay ♬ original sound – Kosmickarly
Louie and Seth got hitched at Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.
@themodernlouie♬ original sound – Louie
And Sam Cushing showed off his code switch.
@sam.cushingAll things I got teased for at some point as a kid 🤣… What’s life without poking a little fun at myself, eh?♬ Good Day – Nappy Roots
One Comment
ryepie2222
Sam Cushing is insufferable