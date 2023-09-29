College football star Kennedy McDowell has been overwhelmed by his team’s reaction to his coming out

Instagram

Kennedy McDowell was an out gay football player all throughout high school in Texas. But still, the defensive end wasn’t quite sure how he would be received by a national audience.

All of his doubts were erased two weeks ago, when The Athletic interviewed him about his sexuality as part of a story about the diversity on Colorado State.

In a new interview with Outsports, McDowell says the support he’s received has been overwhelming.

“I definitely didn’t expect so much love out of that article,” he said. “I’m really grateful for that. I just want to inspire athletes around the country. My goal is to be an inspiration.”

A freshman, McDowell was a standout high school player in Frisco, Texas, and unafraid of showing his true colors. He even participated in a magazine photo shoot draped in a rainbow flag.

But when McDowell was making his first campus visits, the consensus three-star recruit toned down the gay. He eschewed fashion-forward lewks for subdued outfits, and tried to “fit the part.”

In time, however, McDowell realized that wouldn’t work for him. He needed to be at a school where all parts of him were embraced.

“Some colleges really didn’t want a gay football player. And I understand that. It’s a tough sport,” he told The Athletic. “Everybody has to be quote-unquote tough. But I was like, I want to be who I am, and I want to inspire other people to be who they are, too.”

Mission accomplished. Since the Athletic story, McDowell has received numerous messages from LGBTQ+ athletes.

“To know that I’m not alone, that I have support, has been really reassuring,” he told Outsports.

I do want to take time out of my day to just appreciate Colorado State. This month means a whole lot to me as a person. Words can’t explain how fortunate I am to be surrounded by such great teammates. Happy pride to all!! Always stay true to who you are!!! https://t.co/NbJwrfqGuo — Kennedy ”Mayhem” McDowell (@MayhemMcDowell) June 2, 2023

McDowell’s story fits into a familiar pattern for out male athletes: their teammates typically support them. Currently, Byron Perkins is balling out at Hampton University, and Carl Nassib played two successful seasons in the NFL post-coming out.

His teams made the playoffs both times.

“We’ve got a great locker room, great teammates. I’ve been met with nothing but love and support,” Nassib said a couple of months after his big announcement.

But those positive stories don’t mean homophobia has been eradicated from football, of course. Recently, Outsports published a story about 2,000 homophobic tweets from 300 NFL players posted a decade ago, and few of the players have taken accountability.

McDowell says he regularly heard anti-gay barbs from opponents in high school. But he had a way to shut them down.

Get a lil’ flirty 😉.

“All I have to do is flirt with the guy in front of me and make him uncomfortable and that’s that,” he said. “‘Hey you’re cute, can I get your number after the game?’”

At the college level, McDowell says he’s no longer subjected to homophobic taunts. It’s apparent his sexuality isn’t a distraction, either: The Rams took powerhouse Colorado into overtime the day after the Athletic story was published.

That doesn’t mean the guys leave him alone, however. Teammates sharing playful jabs is a big part of sports culture.

It’s all cool, as long as the jokes come from a place of love.

“It’s all love,” McDowell said. “We’re always going to roast each other and talk crap with each other. And I honestly expect my teammates to not hold back. It should be a regular environment in my opinion. I can take it, I’m not going to go crying to my mom.”

Despite his freshman status, McDowell has already received playing time this season, and recorded two tackles. That indicates the defensive end could be a big part of the Rams’ future.

And his teammates have his back.