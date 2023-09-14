Kennedy McDowell is living life as an out gay college football star, & nobody noticed until recently

Instagram

There is an out gay football player playing for a major Division 1 program.

And up until today, nobody noticed.

Colorado State defensive end Kennedy McDowell has been publicly out since high school, even participating in a magazine photo shoot draped in a rainbow flag. Growing up in Frisco, Texas, McDowell was embraced by his teammates, despite the Lone Star State’s conservative bent.

He’s found the same warm reception at Colorado State.

“Some colleges really didn’t want a gay football player. And I understand that. It’s a tough sport,” he told The Athletic. “Everybody has to be quote-unquote tough. But I was like, I want to be who I am, and I want to inspire other people to be who they are, too.”

McDowell, a freshman, is one of several players featured in The Athletic’s feature story celebrating the diversity on the Colorado State squad. Head coach Jay Norvell applauds how all of his players have come together.

“All those different guys from different places, this is becoming their home now,” he said. “This is their family away from family.”

That’s the kind of open atmosphere McDowell was seeking when he visited campuses last year. A consensus three-star recruit with explosive pass-rushing skills, he fielded offers from powerhouses such as Notre Dame and Colorado University, whose football team is coached by NFL legend Deion Sanders.

While McDowell was making those visits, he eschewed his bright, fashion-forward outfits in favor of more subdued clothing. He was trying to “fit the part,” until he realized there was no part to fit.

He’s been true to himself his whole life, and wasn’t going to stop for a scholarship.

CSU was the place for him.

“I do want to take time out of my day to just appreciate Colorado State,” he posted at the start of Pride Month. “This month means a whole lot to me as a person. Words can’t explain how fortunate I am to be surrounded by such great teammates. Happy pride to all!! Always stay true to who you are!!!”

As one can see, McDowell wasn’t hiding his identity on social media. His Instagram page features pics of him living his best gay summer, complete with mesh and 5-inch in seams.

The kid can play…and slay!

While there have been other out players in Division 1 before—Byron Perkins at Hampton University (he’s in his senior season), Xavier Colvin at Butler and Mason Darrow at Princeton—McDowell represents a new wave of gay male athletes. Colorado State knew he was gay when they recruited him.

Since McDowell was already out to everybody in his life, there was no reason for a formal announcement.

If anybody was curious about his sexuality, they would receive their answer with the first pinned pic on his Insta profile.

“It’s time to show the world who Kennedy really is,” he wrote.

Still a teenager, Kennedy doesn’t know how he wants to use his platform. While he recognizes the significance of being an out gay D1 player, he also wants to focus on his athletic love: football.

“They’re both really important to me,” he said. “One of them is speaking to my heart and one of them is speaking to my future. I’ll figure that out in due time.”

McDowell has plenty of time to figure things out. He’s off to a great start.