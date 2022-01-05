Colton Underwood and boyfriend buy house together a month after going public

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colton Underwood (@coltonunderwood)



The romance between reality TV star Colton Underwood, 29, and boyfriend Jordan C. Brown, 38, appears to be progressing quickly. US Weekly reports that the couple have already purchased a home together.

The two men were first linked when paparazzi shots emerged of them kissing on a vacation to Hawaii in September. In December, Underwood confirmed the romance, said they were “in love”, and has since posted photos of himself with Brown, a political strategist, to Instagram.

According to Us Weekly, Underwood and Brown completed the purchase of a home last December. Real estate site The Dirt ran more details and several photos of the property. It says the home is in the San Fernando Valley district of Los Angeles, California, and sold for $3.2million. It has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, along with an outdoor pool.

The home was formerly owned by Jessica Simpson’s parents, who bought it in 2006 and sold it in late 2020.

Former Bachelor star Underwood revealed he’s gay in an interview in April with Good Morning America. Within hours, it was revealed he was working on a documentary series for Netflix about his coming-out journey. That six-part show, Coming Out Colton, premiered on the streamer last month.

It’s not clear yet where Underwood will be spending his time or if he and Brown [pictured below with California Governor Gavin Newsom], are now living together on the West Coast.

Last May, during an Instagram question and answer session, Underwood said that he was enjoying living close to his family in Denver after a spell in Los Angeles. He said he “loved” the area and was “glad to call it home.” One person asked Underwood if relocating to Denver from Los Angeles had helped him to be his true self. He responded, “Moving literally saved my life.

“I have the best family support system in Denver. I wasn’t built for LA during that time in my life.”

Perhaps with Jordan by his side, Underwood’s ready to give LA another go.

