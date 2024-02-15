Daddy is watching… Grindr knows more about you than you think

Big Brother Daddy is watching. 👀

If you’ve ever signed up for a dating app, you know the drill: enter an email address, skip through the terms and conditions, lose faith in romance, delete the app, then come crawling back.

But by accepting those terms and conditions, you might be sharing a bit more than you think. (Which, we’ll admit, is a little ironic on a digital space where people regularly exchange nudes.)

According to a new study by Cybernews, Grindr is the most “data-hungry” dating app on the market, beating out competitors like Bumble, Raya, and OkCupid.

The little orange demon app collects 23 points of data from its users, including name, phone number, health, precise location, email or text messages, and search history.

However, Grindr maintains the health data it collects is users self-reporting HIV status and its search history records only include filtered searches within the app.

Still, these personal details are taken –– and Grindr can share it with other companies.

Developers are required to disclose what data points they collect… and it’s all in those pesky terms and conditions!

just got a message on grindr from someone??? sat in the same pub as me pic.twitter.com/6eQpiCR1Pq — Carl (@_carlbxrch) February 15, 2024

Are we surprised? Not really.

In the age of social media, many people have accepted that we give up a reasonable amount of privacy to connect. And to build out a dating profile, it’s understandable why an app would require certain info.

That being said, it’s a little troubling that the most invasive dating app out there is geared towards the LGBTQ+ community.

But if not Grindr, where do we go?

According to Cybernews, Hinge may be the best option for “privacy-minded individuals.”

The dating app that’s “designed to be deleted” only collects 14 data points used “to improve the app’s performance and for its own marketing purposes.”

Although, there’s something to be said about meeting potential partners in a digital space specifically geared for LGBTQ+ people.

And while the report didn’t include any data on competitors like Scruff or Sniffies, Grindr likely isn’t going anywhere.

How many more times does this need to be said? Everyone is welcome on the app. It isn’t just for dating. — Sam (he/him) (@mushycrouton) February 12, 2024

That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t think twice about what we’re handing over to Grindr. Or that we’ll ever stop fighting about it.

Case-in-point: Gay Twitter X user @mushycrouton recently ignited the discourse after asserting that the typically promiscuous app is open to all.

“GRINDR IS FOR ALL LGBTQIA+ PEOPLE,” he wrote in a post that’s been viewed over 16.6 million times. “Everyone is welcome on the app. It isn’t just for dating.”

Other gays quickly pointed out that lesbians and asexual people may not find the warmest reception on an app that lists kinks, sexual positions, and regularly thirsts over Bad Bunny on social media.

fighting for the right for all queer people to experience driving to a shady dude's apartment with broken plumbing and heating at 1am and getting the worst most awkward head of your life in an attempt to fill a lonely void in your life and ending up lowkey traumatizing yourself https://t.co/LD2M6eRyjo — Coco ? (@DISSOLVED__GIRL) February 13, 2024

Asexuals ppl when “pound me now” tap and send em hole pics: https://t.co/cY4A97Te8x pic.twitter.com/1hxnhuh576 — TOMMIE (@TOMMIWORLDWIDE) February 14, 2024

Oop!

At the end of the day, grind, scruff or Tinder to your heart’s content. But try to stay cognizant about what details these apps may be learning about you.

And as evidenced by the above, don’t forget to go outside and touch grass.

are gay people running out of things to talk about https://t.co/jdXgtNNKB2 pic.twitter.com/YqfOBnSLcO — . (@frankoceanhive) February 13, 2024