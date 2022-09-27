Daniel Franzese slams Brendan Fraser’s casting in ‘The Whale’: “The world is homophobic”

I love Brendan Fraser, [so] I’m very conflicted. Seeing him get up so modest in Venice and have that moment, I was very happy for him. He’s a lovely man. And it’s great. But why? Why go up there and wear a fat suit to play a 400-lb. queer man? To finally have a chance to be in a prestige film that might be award-nominated, where stories about people who look like us are being told? That’s the dream. So when they go time and time again and cast someone like Brendan Fraser, me and the other big queer guys, we’re like, ‘What the … ?’ We can’t take it!
I would have loved to have read for [The Whale.] I mean, who knows more about being an obese queer man than an obese queer man? But I guess you can go ahead and wear a fat suit and do what you got to do and get your Oscar. We’ll just sit here, waiting.
The biggest problem we have right now in our industry is that people like me and my colleagues can’t really sell movies overseas if we are actually queer because the world is homophobic. Even if America is ready for a gay person in the lead like that, they have a hard time selling the movie overseas, so they get scared. But it’s going to take risk-takers and real trailblazers to let us cut our teeth in these roles as actors so we, too, can have a shot at a full career in Hollywood.— Mean Girls star Daniel Franzese, who recently competed on RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, talking to People about Darren Aronofsky’s controversial film The Whale, in which Brendan Fraser dons a “fat suit” to play a reclusive gay teacher. Find the full interview here.
11 Comments
smittoons
The double-edged sword of saying artists should stay in their lane when it comes to sexuality is only going to artificially boost LGBT talent for a little while before there’s a backlash and we get seriously pigeonholed.
I recognize that diverse talent won’t get the chance to gain stardom if people don’t stop looking in the same places for talent. Hollywood et al need to do better there still. But at the same time, there’s a difference between the guy who starred in The Mummy and a supporting actor in Mean Girls. A movie isn’t an altruistic venture, it does need to make money. A Brendan Fraser comeback story is a better hook than taking a chance on an unknown talent who is actually gay and big-bodied. Franzese is a good actor who deserves more chances, but you don’t get to go from Looking straight to headlining a Darren Aronofsky movie. Come on, now.
Jon in Canada
Careful now, you’re using facts and reality and you know how some despise both.
mailliw110
I’m not sure what the problem is? Gay actors have been playing straight men for centuries!
inbama
Politically correct Daniel Franzese can’t even call Fraser’s character what he is: a GAY man.
Stan H
I am sure it was most likely easier to get financing if the film had a name attached to it.. Daniel is not a “Name”. Brendan Frasier is a name that is known worldwide. I am a proud of him for speaking out. He has a solid point.
abfab
Seeing this film or root canal. Root canal.
Jon in Canada
Just remember kids, the moment you demand that only certain people play certain roles is the day others can tell you the same thing.
If you’re comfortable with that, fine; but don’t turn around and whine because you’re no longer anything but a typecast gay actor in only gay roles. Sauce for goose is, inevitably, sauce for the gander.
bachy
He’s right. There will come a time when straight actors portraying gay characters will look as old-fashioned as those films from the 40s and 50s in which white actors portrayed “Oriental” characters using heavy makeup, artificially “slanted” eyes, silk kimonos and Fu Manchu mustaches.
abfab
Daniel was just a little cranky today, no? Oh well, he spoke his mind and now we can move on to more important news like Smelly Anne Conwoman. I love how Q always chooses the photo of her that shows her best side.
Bosch
“The world is homophobic”
Maybe so, but generally not the countries that are consuming the bulk of exported American media. I really don’t think casting gay actors makes movies hard to sell.
Gay actors who only play gay parts don’t show versatility, and gay actors who only play in gay themed movies don’t get much exposure. The solution isn’t to put more gay actors in gay parts, the solution is to put more gay actors in every other part.
MrMichaelJ
OMG, I’m not that old but when I’m like “Who is this guy?” maybe that’s a really, really good clue you didn’t even get to read for it.