Darren Hayes splits from husband Richard Cullen after 17 years

Former Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes, 50, has revealed that he has split from his husband of 17 years, British artist Richard Cullen, 52.

Hayes took to Instagram to announce the news, suggesting they’d had a rough couple of years before realizing they’d grown apart. The men separated earlier this year.

The Australian singer said, “I am an open book when it comes to my music and lyrics but am an intensely private person when it comes to my home and family life. Despite the challenge to keep the most sacred and precious parts of my life just for me, I have felt the need to be honest to those who have always cared for my inner world about what’s been going on in my private life these past two years.”

“After 17 years of marriage to the best person I ever met, Richard and I have chosen to accept that our union has greatly and beautifully come to rest,” he continued.

“In honour of this realisation, we separated earlier this year and have been supporting each other emotionally throughout this massive changed in our lives.”

He went on to answer what he called the “ugly questions” people may ask.

“No, there’s no scandal to report, no infidelity, guilty or third party. It’s just life. We adore each other and always will,” he said.

“We view our marriage as our greatest collaboration. Nobody can ever take away what we achieved together. We are still best friends. We always will be.

“Besides, we have a very cute and needy labradoodle to take care of, and the business of joy to attend to.”

He ended it by name-check the title of one of his past albums.

“Thank you for always supporting our union – and for being so gentle with this delicate thing we made. Love Darren (and Richard).”

Musical comeback

Savage Garden shot to fame with their debut album in 1996, which included big hit singles such as ‘Truly Madly Deeply.’ The band disbanded in 2001.

Hayes came out in 2005, at around the same time he married British artist, Cullen.

Hayes released a handful of solo albums after Savage Garden split. He returned to the music scene last year with his first new single in ten years, ‘Let’s Try Being In Love’, which was promoted with his most out-queer video yet. In interviews at the time, he reflected on how he’d not felt able to be his real self at the peak of his fame.

“I wanted to show I love the feminine in me, be proud of the gay me. There’s a dance scene that is so passionate, everything’s alive and thriving and blooming. That’s how I feel in general about music. And that’s a hugely sharp contrast to how I felt 10 years ago.”