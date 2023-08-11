David Archuleta says he’s happier than ever since coming out & leaving the church, teases his next project

David Archuleta is out and proud and living his best life.

It’s been 15 years since Archuleta won season 7 of American Idol at the age of 17 and catapulted to international fame.

While riding the highs of a successful career, the devout Mormon was secretly waging an internal battle over his sexuality. After breaking off three engagements to women, he publicly came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021. He has since disclosed he identifies as queer.

In the two years since, Archuleta has been stepping into his power and enjoying the fruits of being his authentic self. Last month, he performed a litany of hits at his first Pride festival. He took confidently to the stage amid cheers from San Diego’s LGBTQ+ community.

He’s a Pride king now!

Stepping away from the church

In a new interview, the 32-year-old reflected on his journey to self-acceptance and how he has no regrets about stepping back from the church.

“I was praying and saying, ‘Please take this away from me. Please make me straight.’ And I finally had a moment and was like ‘No, you’re how you’re supposed to be. And as you can see, you’ve tried for 15 years to change this. It’s not going to change,’” he said of his coming out process in a new interview with Today. “I had a shift in beliefs and values all of a sudden. And it was freeing.”

Despite growing up in the Mormon faith in Utah and taking a break from his career to serve a two-year mission with the Church of Latter Day Saints, Archuleta is now enjoying every second of his secular era and is in no rush to return to the church.

He’s also begun plotting his next project.

“It’s hard to say I identify myself as Christian or another religion. I don’t really consider myself religious currently. I’ve had to distance myself,” he added. “I do plan to write a book about it, because having conversations with the leadership of my church, and seeing the conflict within their own way of doing things, I felt was quite alarming.”

Queer joy

Archuleta also has a direct message to those doubting he’s in a great place now that he’s stopped trying to reconcile his religious upbringing with his true self.

“I think a lot of people, especially from my religion, said, ‘Look at the darkness in his eyes. He’s so depressed and sad because he has accepted a part of him that he’s not supposed to accept.’ Actually, I am the happiest I’ve been,” he shared. “I’m no longer feeling like ending my life is better an option than existing.”

Part of Archuleta’s deep dive into queer joy has been getting more familiar with the art of thirst trapping.

In addition to flaunting his shirtless physique in a loincloth to star in a production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the “Crush” singer has been delighting fans by sharing photos and videos of his muscular transformation via long hours in the gym.

With all the positive changes going on in his life, Archuleta has also gone back to his true passion of music.

In June, he released the guitar-driven single “UP”, which chronicled his path from darkness to self-love. Archuleta followed it up with an infectious summer bop entitled “I’m Yours” in July. He will release the new track “Afraid to Love” on August 18th.

It’s great to see Archuleta’s newfound freedom being reflected so beautifully in his work for all to enjoy.

Check out more of David Archuleta soaring to new heights serving choreo and giving us a fierce tank top moment in the video for “I’m Yours.”