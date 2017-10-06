Detroit residents clutching pearls after billboard for gay site appears along precious interstate

Residents in Detroit are completely unnerved over a billboard for a gay dating site that has appeared overnight along their interstate.
A controversial billboard on McNichols, just east of I 75, advertising for male hook ups. @WWJ950 @FOX2Detroit pic.twitter.com/CjQ09xlQx1
— Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) October 6, 2017
The local CBS news station called the “controversial” Squirt.org billboard “eye-popping.”
WWJ-TV in Detroit reports:
It features an advertisement for a website called squirt.org along with the caption “Too hot for the app store,” and two men embracing each other. The website lets registered users search their local area for locations to hookup with other “gay or bi men.” Members can also review the locations, which include public gym locker rooms and shopping mall bathrooms, with star ratings.
Oh, the horror!
Resident Roland Robertson told the station he was “stunned” when he first glimpsed the billboard.
“It should be (taken down),” he said. “The way society is going now, you know, they putting everything out there.”
Another resident, Mark Kolaj, agreed. He told the station the billboard was not appropriate for the neighborhood or for life, in general.
“There’s a few churches around here and a few schools,” he said. “This sends bad messages to the people, man, you know, like young kids right now and the way the times are, they need more help than ever.”
He added: “Images like this is not a good direction setter, you know. I’m, like, old school mentality, you know, I’m Catholic so I believe in the bible and I believe that that is, like, one of the worst. Oh, man.”
Oh, man, indeed.
ChrisK
I’ll bet the same bigots expressing their outrage would be totally fine with two women embracing. They’d be like that’s hot.
Be better if they just said they hated Fags instead of hiding behind religion that they never think much about any other time.
Danny595
No one wants to see your 50 year old pasty self embracing anything other than life insurance. If only Avatar were real, then you could have a pretend body that was attractive!
Stache
Wow. Chris must have really pissed you off. That or your just one evil Queen.
Heywood Jablowme
Poor ChrisK, victim of elder abuse! By apparently the ONLY gay millennial who’s not into that perverted “daddy” stuff.
Luna1979
This wouldn’t be a good app for straight people either. It’s pretty seedy; gives the impression gay life is centered around random sex, too. We do need more good role models for young gays. Hooking up in a mall bathroom isnt it.
Stache
You could say the same thing about straight life. How many times do we get bombarded by “seedy” ads concerning that?
Danny595
Graham Gremore, fronting for commercial promiscuity once again. What a loser.
Rusty66
“Straight” dudes LOVE “girl on girl” porno. Check out the HUGE selection in ANY adult bookstore. That always puzzles me, since the dudes can obviously be replaced by a tongue, finger, toy, etc. … and the girls never miss their dicks.
adam_stevens
I drive to work everyday assaulted by billboards of white-trash women with their tits hanging out advertising lap dances at the local Spearmint Rhino.
No complaints from any christians or heterosexuals about those.
Interesting.
jhon_siders
Well you know why it promotes heterosexual activity !! You know why strip joints and book stores have back doors that’s were the Baptists enter !!!
Rusty66
“Straight” dudes LOVE girl-on-girl porn. Check out any dirty book store for details.
Heywood Jablowme
Damn, I’m leaning towards the prude side on this one! Has anyone here actually seen Squirt.org? It really IS sleazy, sleazy, sleazy. That has its place (IMO), nothing wrong with that per se. But it’s one thing with legitimate gay-oriented businesses – e.g. bathhouses, backroom bars where they are legal, etc. – and another thing with department store glory holes. (Although I suppose that might help attract business to poor JC Penney?)
Gay men who need to know about Squirt mostly know about it. The practical effect of this advertising will be to attract closet cases to illegal cruisy venues where they might get busted and — nowadays — get their mugshots all over the internet immediately & permanently… get them fired, divorced, lose custody… maybe commit suicide… . stuff that doesn’t exactly promote gay rights.
Also I don’t understand why Squirt.org is a “dot org” since they certainly seem hyper-commercial. Do they claim to be run by a non-profit organization?
NateOcean
Gosh, my old neighborhood in San Diego County had a billboard with aborted fetuses sponsored by the anti-abortion crowd.
Apparently, that’s just fine.
He BGB
The world is coming to an end ….in….10, 9, 8…..
radiooutmike
I don’t get why squirt.org is getting blowback by some gay guys here.
It’s gay app for hooking up much like Grindr, Manhunt or A4A. And excuse me, Detroit…? Anyone putting money in that derelict city for any reason is a good thing. This clutching of pearls is a mask for people thinking, “My those are two attractive men there, i wonder it would be like…. Hayyy!” Lay off sneaky gays!
oddchild1
Can we be honest? Christians are just as bloodthirsty as Muslims and if for one second they thought they could get away with it it would literally be raining men in San Francisco. The only difference between Christians and Muslims is that Muslims get their hands dirty when they kill gay teens; Christians just bully and shame gay teens into committing suicide. Time to stop giving both these barbaric bronze age religions special treatment.
dwes09
Let’s get our history right. Judaism is a Bronze Age religion, dating from before the start of recorded history (written language was not widespread when Judaism started). Christianity is solidly Iron Age with Islam starting 650 years after Christianity, pretty much at the start of the Middle Ages. And at that point, Christianity might have been ridiculously brutal, but Islam was not. Islamist brutality seems more modern. If you look at ancient Islamic art it seems pretty sybaritic.
dwes09
But no denying they have all been pretty bloodthirsty at times in their history.
jhon_siders
Is it a electronic bill board that shows it just a short wile or a static one ?? Im surprised its not been defaced But really we just do not need this out in the open like that Gives the haters more ammo in there anti gay crusades along with them showing drag queens and the leathermen that’s one reason I don’t wear bare ass chaps in public lets not in your face too much to the str8 people .
oddchild1
The haters have all the ammo they want; we need to stop coddling them and fight fire with fire. If “str8 people” don’t want gays to be “in your face too much” they should lead by example and keep all their PDA behind closed doors.
dean089
This billboard is right above a gay ‘sauna,’ though I imagine guys going to the Body Zone don’t need an app. As it happens, this particular freeway exit is only a couple blocks from a mega-church — if you miss the signage you’d think it’s a sports stadium — and I’d be willing to bet that ALL of the complainants are parishioners of that church. Cue the gay Christian apologists…
BTW, the city of Detroit itself covers 142 square miles, so let’s not talk like it’s a one-stoplight town. I know it’s fashionable for those on the coasts to disparage the American interior but that says more about you than it does about us.
Jack Meoff
I don’t think Squirt should be advertising in any public forum that straight people are going to see purely because of the fact that it is a website that focuses on public cruising and it is bad for the public image of the gay community. Advertise in gay publications and venues sure but billboards and bus stops are unnecessary.
Heywood Jablowme
That’s a bit of an overstatement; I wouldn’t say Squirt “focuses” on public cruising since it also lists plenty of places/businesses where sex is perfectly legal and to be expected. But I mostly agree with your take on it. Smaller cities usually don’t have any legal sex places, only illegal ones.
Also, public cruising tends to get closet cases into legal trouble. That’s not good for either us (the openly gay community) or them.
Jack Meoff
Even promoting legal SOP’s would be considered immoral and disgusting by the straight community if they were to investigate the site not to mention all the sexually explicit photos and articles.
girldownunder
Str8 white– http://wnct.com/2016/01/04/billboard-for-white-people-dating-website-stirs-up-controversy/
Str8 Black– http://amysrobot.com/files/blacksingles.jpg
Str8 Cheaters– http://wdy.h-cdn.co/assets/cm/15/09/54eac6a643125_-_03-life-is-short-have-an-affair-1.jpg
All just fine & dandy!!!!
kelliadkins4444
Jaxton
Advertising for sexual sleaze sites should be discreet. There is no need for the men in the ad to be without clothing. Sleaze should be avoided.
jd.cali
Well Squirt is primarily a sight for hooking up in public places, and like it or not, that’s illegal for everyone- straight, gay, or bi. Yes, it can be used for other reasons, social, hookups, dating, etc, but its primary purpose is for public sex. And that’s not a judgment or shaming.
So if some of the public is upset for large advertisement that promotes a website or an app that is primarily designed to encourage illegal behavior – it is a completely fair argument. In this case or any other case.
