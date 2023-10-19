Did ‘Jeopardy!’ host Ken Jennings just come out as bi?

“What is something we never expected to hear come out of Ken Jennings’ mouth?”
Wednesday night’s episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! left fans feeling confused and excited after host Ken Jennings seemingly revealed some unprecedented information about his private life.
The show was going pretty smoothly up until the “Triple Jeopardy!” round. Yes, if you weren’t aware, Celebrity Jeopardy! now features a round were clue values are tripled.
The kerfuffle occurred as Jennings introduced the categories and took it upon himself to get a little more intimate with the audience.
“Fun fact about me,” Jennings quipped, before saying the name of the category, “‘I’ Can Go Either Way.” Say what now?!
“A lot of people don’t know that,” he added, as the camera panned to the celebrity contestants (Wings actor Steven Butler, former NBA player Shane Battier, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero) who laughed alongside the studio audience.
So is Jennings our latest bisexual king?
Check out the moment for yourself:
Related:
A 40-day Jeopardy! winning streak is just the beginning for Amy Schneider
Amy Schneider’s 40-week “Jeopardy!” winning the streak is just the beginning for the former engineering manager who is now a household name.
The double-take moment immediately caught the eye of home viewers as many took to social media to make sure they were correctly processing what they just heard.
The tweets
Xs were loud and proud:
Man’s a walking Daily Double— Crisco L. Francisco (@chrispfranc1s) October 19, 2023
BI KING— happy halLIZween 👻 (@liz_zarb) October 19, 2023
But before we start waving the Pride flag in his honor, Jennings could very well have just been trying to be playful to get a rise out of viewers. In that case, mission accomplished!
While we have no clue how Jennings personally identifies, he has been happily married to his wife Mindy for over 20 years.
The pair met in college at Brigham Young University and were engaged before graduating. They wed in September 2000 and share two children: son Dylan, 20, and daughter Caitlin, 16.
The Jeopardy! GOAT also credits his wife for helping him get through his 74-game winning streak back in 2004.
“I told my boss at work because I didn’t want to get fired, and my wife knew because I didn’t want to get divorced,” he previously told Vulture. “She was always my first call when I got back to the Sony parking garage.”
She was probably also Jennings’ first phone call after making his latest quip on Celebrity Jeopardy!
Related:
All the reasons why 2023 is the year of the bisexual man
It seems like we’re finally ready for a male bisexual pop culture renaissance.
4 Comments
still_onthemark
Ken is a Mormon who’s never even had coffee, wears his magic underwear for every show, and has never had an impure thought! 🙂
dbmcvey
I can say from experience, he wouldn’t be the first practicing Mormon bisexual. Of course, when I was growing up we called them “closet cases.”
Fahd
Sound like my father, but the show just hasn´t been the same since Alex left us.
I don´t know what Mormons do to atone for “impure thoughts”, but I recommend three Hail Marys for giving into the temptation of the double entendre.
Hey, how about that 74-game winning streak!
FreddieW
I’m sorry for his wife. Sounds like TV stardom has addled his brain. Is he hooking up with a guy somewhere? Enquiring minds will want to know.