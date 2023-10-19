Did ‘Jeopardy!’ host Ken Jennings just come out as bi?

“What is something we never expected to hear come out of Ken Jennings’ mouth?”

Wednesday night’s episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! left fans feeling confused and excited after host Ken Jennings seemingly revealed some unprecedented information about his private life.

The show was going pretty smoothly up until the “Triple Jeopardy!” round. Yes, if you weren’t aware, Celebrity Jeopardy! now features a round were clue values are tripled.

The kerfuffle occurred as Jennings introduced the categories and took it upon himself to get a little more intimate with the audience.

“Fun fact about me,” Jennings quipped, before saying the name of the category, “‘I’ Can Go Either Way.” Say what now?!

“A lot of people don’t know that,” he added, as the camera panned to the celebrity contestants (Wings actor Steven Butler, former NBA player Shane Battier, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero) who laughed alongside the studio audience.

So is Jennings our latest bisexual king?

Check out the moment for yourself:

did ken jennings just come out as bisexual????? pic.twitter.com/WregK5YRKU — ysa (@lychuwu) October 19, 2023

The double-take moment immediately caught the eye of home viewers as many took to social media to make sure they were correctly processing what they just heard.

The tweets Xs were loud and proud:

Did Ken Jennings just announce he was bisexual on Celebrity Jeopardy? — Antifa CFO (@HilltopAntifa) October 19, 2023

Came to Twitter to see if anyone else caught that — Maggie Roll (@MaggieRoll2) October 19, 2023

ken jennings came out as bi??? help??? — erin ?? ? (@13reputations) October 19, 2023

KEN JENNINGS BISEXUAL???? — faith (@lobotomy4444) October 19, 2023

Man’s a walking Daily Double — Crisco L. Francisco (@chrispfranc1s) October 19, 2023

ken jennings just came out as bi on jeopardy? @KenJennings congrats!!! ? — ab? (@absolutelyabbyy) October 19, 2023

BI KING — happy halLIZween 👻 (@liz_zarb) October 19, 2023

But before we start waving the Pride flag in his honor, Jennings could very well have just been trying to be playful to get a rise out of viewers. In that case, mission accomplished!

While we have no clue how Jennings personally identifies, he has been happily married to his wife Mindy for over 20 years.

The pair met in college at Brigham Young University and were engaged before graduating. They wed in September 2000 and share two children: son Dylan, 20, and daughter Caitlin, 16.

The Jeopardy! GOAT also credits his wife for helping him get through his 74-game winning streak back in 2004.

“I told my boss at work because I didn’t want to get fired, and my wife knew because I didn’t want to get divorced,” he previously told Vulture. “She was always my first call when I got back to the Sony parking garage.”

She was probably also Jennings’ first phone call after making his latest quip on Celebrity Jeopardy!