Don Jr. sinks to a new low with Paul Pelosi Halloween costume photo

Just when you think things can’t get worse, Donald Trump Jr; lowers the bar.

The son of the former President prompted widespread criticism yesterday by appearing to mock last Friday’s hammer attack on Paul Pelosi. The 82-year-old husband of Nancy Pelosi suffered a fractured skull when a man broke into their San Francisco home during the night.

Police have arrested and charged David DePape, 42, of California over the incident.

It appears DePape was looking to find Nancy Pelosi. She was in DC at the time.

Despite this, alt-right conspiracy theorists have been sharing far-fetched speculation about the motivation behind the attack, claiming—with zero evidence—that Paul Pelosi is gay and the assault was actually a romantic tryst that went awry.

Don Jr. shared a photo to his Instagram showing a pair of men’s underwear and a hammer. A caption said, “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.”

Related: Don Jr. encourages people to support baker who refused cake for trans woman

Jr. shared the same image on his Twitter, but this time he included the name of the image’s originator (because obviously, Jr. was not creative enough to come up with it himself). He later deleted the Instagram post but the tweet remains, despite widespread backlash and condemnation.

The internet remains undefeated… Also if you switch out the hammer for a red feather boa you could be Hunter Biden in an instant. https://t.co/lOYZ8SwiAZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2022

Most people slammed Jr. as “despicable” for mocking a horrific attack on the husband of an elected lawmaker.

You are truly a despicable human.

Karma will not be kind.

It will be beautiful to watch. — CAMPBIZZLE (@happycrazytown) October 31, 2022

GOP reaction to attack on Paul Pelosi

Jr. is not the only Republican to mock the attack on Paul Pelosi. On her “Ask Me Anything” tour yesterday, Arizona GOP governor nominee Kari Lake said, “It is not impossible to protect our kids at school. They act like it is. Nancy Pelosi — well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. Apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection,” Lake said, prompting laughs from her audience and the event moderator beside her, reports The Hill.

Related: Elon’s supervillain takeover kicks off with this homophobic alt-right conspiracy

Former President, Donald Trump, did not immediately comment on last Friday’s attack on Paul Pelosi. However, on Sunday, during an interview, he called it a “terrible thing.” He then went on to criticize levels of crime in Democratic-held cities and states.

“With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Trump told Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”

“We have to give the police back their dignity, their respect.”

The charges against DePape

The Department of Justice yesterday released details of an affidavit with more details about the charges against DePape.

DePape, when questioned by police about his break-in, said he’d wanted to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and break her kneecaps if she did not tell him the “truth.”

“DePape also later explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions,” the affidavit reads.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Monday six charges against DePape. These include attempted murder, residential burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon.

The DOJ is also charging him with attempted kidnapping and assault of an immediate family member of a U.S. official with intent to retaliate against the official.