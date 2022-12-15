Donald Trump would rather not talk about the fact that, come Monday, he’s probably gonna be up sh*t creek

Just how screwed is Donald Trump right now? According to former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb, very, very, VERY.
Cobb told CNN he’s 99.9% sure the January 6 committee is getting ready to refer the one-term, twice-impeached ex-president to the Justice Department for prosecution as it winds down its investigation.
Speaking to Erin Burnett yesterday, Cobb said he’s confident a referral is coming and that it will likely arrive before Christmas.
“I think they started out with that as a goal and I think they certainly have put forward evidence that would justify, even in the absence of cross-examination–which I think is an unfortunate product of the committee’s constitution,” he said. “But even without the cross-examination, clearly the evidence they have put forward justifies them to make a criminal referral.”
Whether or not the Justice Department chooses to do anything in response, however, is another story.
Cobb acknowledged that the referral would be “largely symbolic” and that the DOJ isn’t “required to do anything with it.” But, he reiterated, “I’m sure [the committee] will refer the former president.”
Yesterday, Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the committee, said the panel plans to hold its final televised hearing next week and that it might include new evidence that has not yet been made available to the public.
“It could be evidence that we have not shared in the hearings,” Thompson teased reporters. “It could very well be.”
The hearing, which is expected to tee up the release of the committee’s final report, is scheduled for Monday at 1PM ET. The congressman added that it will be “shorter” than previous ones and that each of the panel’s nine members will play a role.
“Some of it will include some of the work we’ve done with the committee, and give [the members] an opportunity to talk about a particular interest they might have,” he said, adding that the committee plans to share “some” of its legislative recommendations.
As for Trump, he appears to be doing anything and everything he can think of to distract people from the situation.
Yesterday, he shared a bizarre video on Truth Social depicting himself as a “superhero” and teasing a “major announcement” today. Then early this morning, he revealed he’s releasing limited edition “Donald Trump Digital Trading Cards” for $99 a pop.
The NFTs, which arrive at the exact same time cryptocurrency is collapsing, make “a great Christmas gift” the loser ex-president said in a statement.
Most civic-minded Americans would probably argue that a better Christmas gift would be Trump finally being held responsible for his actions and getting indicted by the Justice Department.
You can’t make this up. Donald Trump’s “major announcement” are digital trading cards that cost $99 each. Classic grifter and narcissist behavior. He has truly lost his mind more than I can possibly imagine. DOJ & Jack Smith, please hurry up and indict this man.
— Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) December 15, 2022
6 Comments
Cam
Trump, Inherited hundreds of millions of dollars, and now indebt hundreds of millions.
Musk, Tesla began the year at over $400.00 a share, now below $160.00 as well has Twitter falling.
Republicans are bad business people.
Dijonaise
“Republicans are bad ******** people.” FIFY
PhillyProud
Forgive me for relishing myself in some schadenfreude. .
MISTERJETT
i’m just waiting for the day when i see them take tumbleweed head away in handcuffs.
gcjrandall
Memo to our Lord Jesus Christ: (BTW, I’m not a believer.) Please call Donald Trump home to your kingdom. He has done enough damage to the human race and to the United States, in particular, for one lifetime. He is a steaming pile of human excrement who has been grifting, scamming, and lying his way through life without accountability for decades. His latest grift, depicting himself as a superhero in trading cards, would be entirely laughable if it weren’t serious. His attempts to remain relevant are ridiculous, and reek of desperation. How is it that so many Republicans in this country still support this idiot? I’m utterly ashamed to be an American!
mildredspierce
DeSantis had his Top Gun cosplay ad. This is Trump’s turn at pissing. Both are ego driven…and laughable.