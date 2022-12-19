Donald Trump’s sh*tty week from hell kicks off today!

Welp, today’s the day, folx! What is sure to be the sh*ttiest week of Donald Trump‘s life (so far) begins today, Monday, December 19, 2022.

First, the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection is scheduled to release its final report later today and (spoiler!) make criminal referrals against him to the Justice Department.

NPR reports:

The panel will vote on criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump on at least three charges: insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress and conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to a source familiar with the committee’s plans but not authorized to speak publicly. Insurrection is rarely prosecuted as a criminal charge. Referrals do not carry any legal weight or compel the Justice Department to act.

The hearing, which commences at 1PM ET, is expected to be the panel’s final public meeting, wrapping up its year-and-a-half-long probe that involved speaking to over 1000 witnesses, including several members of the one-term, twice-impeached ex-president’s family and innermost circle.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Because tomorrow the House Ways and Means Committee will meet to discuss Trump’s tax returns after Democrats finally won a years-long legal battle to obtain them. The fight traveled all the way up the U.S. Supreme Court, which ultimately rejected the 76-year-old ex-president’s Hail Mary attempt to block the release of his records just days before Thanksgiving.

This resulted in him lashing out at the Court, which includes three of his nominees, on Truth Social, seething: “The Supreme Court has lost its honor, prestige, and standing, & has become nothing more than a political body, with our Country paying the price.”

CNN reports:

The information contained in the returns could be a treasure trove of financial information about the former president who has already declared his intent to run for president again in 2024. The information could give additional insight into Trump’s finance investments and entanglements and provide answers about Trump’s personal wealth and the success of various businesses.

In 2020, the New York Times got its hands on several years of Trump’s tax returns and found that he paid zero federal income taxes in 10 out of 15 years beginning in 2000. The House Ways and Means Committee now has Trump’s personal tax returns from 2013 to 2018, although it’s unclear what information, if any, it will make public.

And because when it rains it pours, in Georgia the special grand jury that’s been looking into Trump’s alleged effort to at overturn the 2020 election results in the Peach State is said to be writing up its final report.

The report is expected to include recommendations for indictments. Prosecutors will then decide whether to pursue criminal charges and against whom. (Spoiler: They probably will. And the charges will probably be against Trump. And possibly Lindsey Graham.)

Insider reports:

If the regular grand jury returns an indictment, the Fulton County district attorney’s office would typically file it to court under seal. At that point, Carlson said, they’d tell Trump’s lawyers it was filed and give him an opportunity to turn himself in. The prosecutor’s office might give Trump a few days to make arrangements and fly from his home in Florida to Georgia, according to Dmitriy Shakhnevich, a criminal-defense lawyer in New York who is a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Unlike with some other people charged with crimes, there isn’t an immediate risk that Trump would try to overturn election results again anytime soon.

No word yet on when that could happen, but it will likely be soon. The special grand jury, which consists of 23 jurors and three alternates, is authorized to continue its work until May 2023, but Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said she hopes to have things wrapped up well before then.

